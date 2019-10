According to a study published in 2018 in the Journal of Neurological Sciences, there is a correlation between depression and the impact of pain. ©Gettyimages

After Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, the ‘Dangal’ star Aamir khan took to his Instagram to spread awareness about mental health. In the Instagram post, he said that emotional hygiene is just as important as physical hygiene and that it is the time to share difficult emotions and relieve stress. He stated that anyone can suffer from depression and that we should help those people who are suffering from the condition. This is not the first time Aamir Khan has come out to speak about mental health. The actor has covered the topic of mental health previously on his famous television show Satyamev Jayate. In this show, he talked about the physical symptoms that show depression is not just in the head.

Physical symptoms of depression

Depression can hit you right where it hurts. According to a recent study by the National Institute of Health, USA, symptoms of mental illness has a link with physical pain. Since common symptoms of depression are associated with the brain, people often misunderstand that depression is only in the head. Here are some of the unspoken physical symptoms of depression.

Decreased pain tolerance

According to a study published in 2018 in the Journal of Neurological Sciences, there is a correlation between depression and the impact of pain. According to the study, pain has a greater impact on depressed people. Have you ever experienced a fire like pain in your nerves and wonder what caused it? The answer could be depression. Even the medicines that are created for depression are created to also act on physical pain.

Aching muscles all over

According to a study in 2017 by the National institute of Health, USA, depression can cause backaches. Back pains that are often because of bad posture or injuries could be a symptom of your condition. According to the study, depressed neurocircuits in our brain can trigger the body’s inflammation response causing muscle aches.

Eye problems

Depression can make your world blurry, literally. According to a study published in Harvard Health Publishing, depression can affect a person’s eyesight. According to the experiment conducted for this research, depressed people had difficulty in seeing the difference in white and black. This condition is called contrast perception and can develop because of depression.

Stomach pain

Stomach pain and abdominal cramps are often written off as a sign of gas and menstrual pain. But according to a study published in Harvard Health Publishing, stomach discomfort like bloating and cramps can be a sign of poor mental health. According to the study, depression triggers inflammation in the digestive system, which can cause problem in bowel movement causing stomach pain.

Headaches

This is a very common symptom of this condition. But most people do not take it seriously. Headaches are not always because of stress; regular headaches could also be a sign of depression. According to the National Headache Foundation, USA, tension headache caused by depression do not impair one’s brain functioning. They feel like a throbbing sensation, especially around the eyebrow and forehead area.