There has been a lot of buzz in recent years about the association of gut microbiome with diet and its effect on neuro-degenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s disease.

According to a study at Wake Forest School of Medicine, diet may play a role in decreasing the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. This happens because certain diets affect the gut microbiome in ways that can prevent this condition. For the study, researchers identified several distinct gut microbiome signatures in study participants with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) but not in their counterparts with normal cognition. They saw that these bacterial signatures correlated with higher levels of markers of Alzheimer’s disease in the cerebrospinal fluid of the participants with MCI.

They say that through cross-group dietary intervention, a modified Mediterranean-ketogenic diet produced changes in the gut microbiome and its metabolites that correlated with reduced levels of Alzheimer’s markers in the members of both study groups. EBioMedicine, a journal published by The Lancet, published this study.

Let us see what foods can prevent the onset of this neurodegenerative disease.

Fruits and vegetables

Include a lot of fruits and vegetables to your daily diet as it boosts cognition. Leafy green vegetables are packed with vitamins that have proven brain benefits. Have these at least six times a week. You must also consume other vegetables at least once a day. Have berries twice a week and include other fruits in your diet too. Go for variety. It will also help your heart.

Nuts

A high nut consumption has a direct association with a lower risk of dementia. It improves memory and recall power. So add walnuts, almonds, pecan and pistachios to your diet among others. These are all loaded with essential vitamins and mineral that can lower your risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Have these at least five times a week.

Olive oil

It makes sense to witch to olive oil for cooking your meals. This oil can offer you protection from cognitive decline. It contains many beneficial properties that are good for brain health. You can also drizzle this oil in salads if you don’t want to use it for cooking.

Fish

Eat a lot of cold-water fish. They contain essential omega 3 fatty acids which is very good for your brain health. Add salmon, sardines, tuna, halibut and trout to your diet. This is significantly reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s disease. You can have it once a week.

Spices

Certain spices have great brain boosting power. Regular intake of cinnamon can clear the build-up of protein in the brain. Protein build-up in the brain is associated with Alzheimer’s disease. It also improves memory and other cognitive functions. Apparently, even just smelling cinnamon can have a beneficial effect. It is also packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties and can lower your blood pressure. Other than this turmeric is also good for brain health.

Red wine

Too much alcohol is bad for health. But red wine, in moderation, can help you bring down the risk of Alzheimer’s disease significantly. This is because of the compound called resveratrol that is present in red wine. A glass a day is enough to derive the benefits of red wine.