“There is no psychiatrist in the world like a puppy licking your face,” said Welsh professional footballer Benjamin Joseph Williams. And, he is absolutely right. Not only puppies but any pet that we own, makes our lives a paradise. They give us a reason to come back home and loose ourselves in an environment of love and happiness. Animals can positively affect the quality of our lives. Owning a pet can help you stay away from various ailments and also recover from them. They can be used in physical rehabilitation, speech therapy and occupational therapy.

OWNING A PET CAN KEEP YOUR HEART HEALTHY: EXPERTS

According to a recent study published in the journal, Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Innovations, Quality & Outcomes, there is a positive association between having a pet, especially a dog, and reduced risk of cardiovascular problems. For the research, the study team enrolled 1,769 people. Nobody among them had a history of any heart diseases. Some of them had pets. The scientists then scored these subjects on certain factors like body mass index, diet, smoking status, blood pressure, physical activity, blood glucose and total cholesterol levels. Later, it was found that pet owners had a lower risk of developing heart ailments compared to those who did not have any pets. In fact, they were found to be more active, have a better diet and a good level of blood sugar than the latter. Not only this, having a pet was associated with good mental health and less social isolation.

SCIENCE-BACKED REASONS TO LOVE YOUR PETS

Does this research not motivate you enough to have a four-legged friend at home? Here, we give you a few more reasons to love them.

Pets can reduce stress

Yes, pets are natural stress busters, says a study published in the AERA Open. If you are depressed, stressed or anxious, you do not need different kinds of over-the counter pills. Just spend time with your puppy and leave the rest on him. Sounds good, right? Well, they actually work by lowering your blood sugar level.

Also, spending considerable amount of time with your dog helps your body secrete the relaxation hormone called endorphins and stop the release of stress chemicals called cortisol. This is what helps in reducing your anxiety levels. Pets are known to be agreeable friends. They don’t ask you for anything and agree with everything you say verbally or non-verbally. They can just look at you and sense whether or not everything is going right.

They increase self-esteem

Low self-esteem is usually seen in people who feel there is an inadequacy in their lives. They blame certain circumstances for that. Low confidence level can further lead to physical, social or psychological disorders. Additionally, it has been found that those ideally just sitting at home are more at risk of having a low-self-esteem. However, they won’t feel like this anymore if they own a pet.

Yes, you read it right. According to a study conducted at the Miami University, pet owners have higher levels of self-esteem than people who do not own a pet. In fact, they are less fearful and preoccupied. Animals can help you come out of your four walls and socialise with people. They add a sense of purpose and belonging, which actually helps in gaining back the self-esteem.

Pets boost your immunity

A research conducted at the University of Arizona, has revealed that owning a pet, especially a dog can boost your immunity. It explains that a dog’s company keeps you happy and also works as probiotics. Dogs actually help your body to develop enough good bacteria in the stomach. These bacteria are known to help in improving immunity. According to this research, growing up with a dog can keep your kids away from immunity-related ailments like allergies and asthma.

Pets can predict cancer

Forget about going to a doctor’s clinic to get yourself checked for a potential cancerous tumour. Your dog can actually help you diagnose the condition. Sounds strange? But this is the truth. According to a research published in the Journal of Urology, dogs can sniff out cancer with 90 per cent accuracy. Dogs are born with an extremely sensitive nose. Their remarkable sense of smell can help detect cancer markers in your breath, blood and urine. If trained, they can diagnose colorectal cancer, lung cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer and breast cancer.

Pets can keep depression away

Lack of comfort, love and companionship are some of the factors that lead to depression. And, dogs actually provide that to their owners. Having a pet can help you come out of your loneliness. They are found to have a relaxing effect on our mind. According to various studies in the field, petting or stroking your pet can boost your mood. Science explains that touching actually helps increase the secretion of oxytocin hormone and reduces secretion of cortisol, which is also known as stress hormone.

Feelings of isolation can make you depressed and this is what a pet reduces. They offer you a sense of comfort and reassurance. Owning a pet means engaging in physical activity or exercises more than those who do not own a pet. Taking your dog out for a walk is a wonderful way of stimulating your brain. Cuddling a dog or cat is a soothing experience.

HEALTH HAZARDS ASSOCIATED WITH OWNING A PET

Though we have mentioned the various health benefits of keeping a pet, it also has some disadvantages. According to the CDC, some dog foods may contain the salmonella bacteria. In fact, raw meat that they eat also have this bacterium. And, this may put you, especially your kids, at risk of getting the infection along with your dog. Pets have a habit of licking your face. This is what may transmit the bacteria.

If you don’t keep an eye on your pet’s hygiene, he or she may develop ringworms. This infection can affect their nails, skin and hair. And, coming in physical contact with your infected pet can make you vulnerable to the infection as well.

Rabies is a health condition that you may get in case you own a pet and he is not vaccinated against the disease. According to WHO, “Dogs are the main source of human rabies death.” Rabies is a life-threatening virus that spread from the saliva of an infected animal. This infection is characterised by symptoms like fever, nausea, vomiting, anxiety, excessive salivation, etc.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Everything comes with certain benefits and side-effects. So, if you truly want to enjoy the positives of something, pay attention and adopt certain precautions. Same is the case here. Having or not having a pet is entirely your choice. But if you do choose to go for one, don’t forget to get him vaccinated and keep him clean. Providing your dog with some training can be beneficial too.