In lung cancer, there is growth of tumours that reduce one’s ability to breathe. If you are suffering from it then you may experience symptoms like loss of appetite, frequent chest infections, like pneumonia, shortness of breath, weight loss and wheezing and this will require immediate attention.

Now, according to a new study published in the journal Scientific Reports, with the help of a unique machine learning model, classification of different types of lung cancer will be possible. This classification has a vital role in prognosis and determination of tackling lung cancer. Machine learning is an application of artificial intelligence (AI) which can help provide systems with the ability to automatically learn and improve from experience without being explicitly programmed. It is also promising in the field of medical image analysis. It is essential to diagnose lung cancer as soon as possible. You can include or exclude certain foods from your diet to keep your lungs in top shape.

Not only this, you may also try yoga poses to keep your lungs healthy.

Gomukhasana (Cow’s Face Pose)

This pose can be helpful for maintaining your lung health. It is known for relaxing your body, enhances your breathing pattern by opening your chest area. Also, it can help you increase your energy and relieve tiredness.

Sit erect on the ground with your legs stretched in front of you.

Then, bend your left leg, and place it under your right buttock. By folding your right leg and place it over your left thigh.

Place your knees close together as they are stacked on each other.

After folding your left arm, place it behind your back.

Your right arm must be over your right shoulder, and stretch it till you reach your left hand.

Keep your trunk erect, expand your chest, and lean.

Shashankasana (Hare Pose)

It can help you increase the breathing power of the lungs and can strengthen your neck and shoulder muscles. Moreover, the strengthening of these muscles, in turn, may improve your breathing.

Sit on your knees with your legs stretched backwards. Your big toes will cross each other while heels parted from each other.

Lower your buttocks in a manner that your heels touch the side of hips.

Hands should be placed on your thighs above the knees.

Your spine and head must be straight and also inhalation and exhalation should be long and deep

Naukasana (Boat Pose)

It helps you expand your chest and promotes deep inhaling, which is beneficial for your lungs. This asana will help you de-stress and stimulates your digestive system.