Diabetes is undoubtedly a major contributor to the ever-growing burden of non-communicable diseases in India and elsewhere. Experts agree that early assessment of potential risk factors and a preventive approach based on those risks can only put a brake to the speed at which diabetes is widening its base globally. Currently, only your lifestyle habits and family history are used by doctors as diabetes risk predictors. But a new DNA test may soon be available to measure the risk factors. Recently, a DNA testing company, 23andMe, has announced that it can offer a new genetic analysis which can calculate your chance of developing type 2 diabetes. This test is based on an algorithm called polygenic risk score. It adds up multiple risk factors across thousands of locations in your genome to give you the score.

However, in its current form, this DNA test is not quite accurate for non-Europeans. Also, experts are dubious about the authentisity of this test in predicting your diabetes risk. In fact, diabetes expert and Chairman, Fortis C-DOC, Prof. (Dr.) Anoop Mishra believes that no gene test can predict diabetes risk. “These tests are of no use and are not used anywhere in the world. These expensive tests are only meant to fulfill the financial interests of a selected few and create sensation. If I can gather the information about a person’s waist circumference, lifestyle habits in terms of food and exercise, family history and body weight, I can calculate his diabetes risk at any point of time. These are the only things that work,” he says.

Diabetes: The Indian scenario

Well, time will only tell us if gene testing can correctly predict diabetes risk. Further research is required to find a conclusive answer. But given the current Indian stats on diabetes, there is no doubt that we need to take a serious look at the various factors that elevate our risk of falling prey to this endocrine disorder. If a recent projection by Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology is to be believed, nearly 98 million Indians may be suffering from type 2 diabetes by 2030. Currently, our country shares 49 per cent of the global diabetes burden, taking the estimated number of sufferers to a whopping 72 million. Moreover, it became the 7th largest cause of early death in 2016, shows data from the Institute of Health Metrics & Evaluation Diabetes. Diabetes ranked 11th in this category in 2005. Through the last quarter-century, the prevalence of this non-communicable disease has scaled up in India by 64 per cent, says a November 2017 report by the Indian Council for Medical Research, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation and the Public Health Foundation of India.

RISK FACTORS YOU DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT

We all know that high-calorie foods, processed foods loaded with salt and sugar and a sedentary lifestyle that may scale up your numbers on the weighing machine and family history are the most common factors that up your diabetes risk. But there can be other surprising culprits too. A recent study featured in the British Journal of Nutrition says that wide scale consumption of rice has a strong association with type 2 diabetes in the Indian population. Being high in glycaemic index, rice increases the levels of the hormone insulin in your blood, a major factor behind raised blood sugar levels. Here are other surprising risk factors you need to be aware of.

Your television

A six-year-long study, known as Nurses’ Health Study, which involved 68,497 women found a correlation between TV time and obesity and type 2 diabetes. According to the research each additional 2-hour of TV viewing per day increased the risk of obesity by 23 per cent and that of diabetes by 14 per cent. The findings of the study further revealed that other sedentary acts also contributed to the risk of these two conditions, but the impact was less.

Keto Diet

Currently, ketogenic diet (popularly known as keto diet) is a rage among everyone who is on a weight-loss mission. This high-fat low-carb diet helps you lose weight by fast bu burning fat instead of carbs from your liver. However, a recent published in the Journal of Physiology found that keto diet may rev up your risk of diabetes. In this mice-model study, it was observed that the rats on keto diet had poor control over their blood sugar levels owing to increased insulin resistance, a hallmark of type 2 diabetes. “Recent studies have shown that keto diet can increase the risk of insulin resistance which is a precursor of diabetes. But there are no long-term studies yet. So I can’t say anything definitively,” says Prof. (Dr.) Mishra. However, he believes that it can be a good diet for short-term weight-loss. “Long term effects are not known yet. But it has been recently found it can create liver problems and increase the levels cholesterol and triglyceride,” he adds. It should be noted that liver insulin resistance is a crucial factor behind type 2 diabetes.

Statins

Statins are drugs to reduce the levels of bad cholesterol (LDL) and triglycerides, a type of blood fat. It may also help in escalating the count of good cholesterol in your blood, to a small extent. Sounds good, right? But all is not good with statins, points out various studies. A study involving over 8000 Australian women aged above 70, who were on statins, found that the dug was linked to higher chance of type 2 diabetes. The research was published in Drugs & Aging journal in March 2007. Another study published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology highlights that this cholesterol-lowering medicine may increase the risk of insulin resistance, which is likely to give you high blood sugar levels. “However, the incidence of statin-induced diabetes is very rare,” says Delhi-based diabetologist Dr. Amerta Ghosh. “Though a few studies have stated that statin can increase the risk of diabetes, the benefits of this life-saving drug far outweigh the risk,” she adds. Other studies have also confirmed that the diabetes risk statins pose is miniscule but real. Probably doctors should, as a precautionary measure, suggest preventive measures for diabetes while prescribing statins. But those who are already suffering from high blood sugar levels or fall in the high risk group for the condition need to discuss with their physicians about the available alternatives when statins are prescribed to them. “A new cholesterol-lowering injection known as PCSK9 inhibitor is available in the market. It lowers the LDL levels massively, taking the count to 30-40 mg/dl which is not possible with statins. They can at the most bring it down to 70-80 mg/dl. But PCSK9 inhibitor is very expensive. So affordability is a challenge,” says Dr. Ghosh.

Sleep apnoea

This is a sleep disorder that leads to snoring and interrupted breathing. “It can be one of the reasons behind uncontrolled blood sugar levels,” says Dr. Ghosh. Reams of research have shown that obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) is associated with increased insulin resistance, glucose intolerance and type 2 diabetes. A PLoS One study has, of late, been able to find a link between this sleep disorder and type 2 diabetes. In another study conducted in China at their Shanghai Jiao Tong University, it was observed that people suffering from the most severe form of OSA had extremely poor control over their blood sugar levels. The results came from a blood test that is indicative of a 2-3-month blood sugar average.

Not only OSA, insufficient sleep at night is also linked to diabetes, says a growing body of research. A study conducted at the Boston University School of Medicine revealed that people who snoozed for 6 hours at night had a higher level of blood sugar-related complications than those who slept for 8 hours. Lack of sleep increases the secretion of stress hormones contributing to the rise of blood sugar levels. Moreover, if you are awake till late night, the levels of ghrelin, the hunger inducing hormone, spikes and those of leptin, the chemical that makes you feel full, go down. So you end up eating a lot through the night. If this continues, you will end up gaining extra kilos and excessive body weight is a potential risk factor behind diabetes.

An unplanned workout routine

Turns out that if your exercise regimen excludes either aerobic workouts or strength training, then your diabetes risk will be more than those who combine both. Researchers at the Harvard University studied 32,000 men over a period of 18 years. They reported their range of physical activity at a gap of two years. At the end of the study it was found that those who did weight lifting and aerobic workouts every day for an hour for five days a week had a 59 per cent lower risk of type 2 diabetes than those who stuck to only one type of exercise. So, talk to your trainer and get the right mix.

Environmental toxins

Environmental toxins are known to harm our health in more ways than one. Recent research shows that they can increase our risk of diabetes as well. A study published in the journal Diabetes Care reveals that high concentration of phthalate (industrial chemical) in the blood disturbs insulin regulation which impacts your blood sugar levels. It is found mainly in plastics and cosmetics. Another research, spanning through 11 years, found that exposure to PM2.5, an atmospheric particulate matter, can also raise the risk of diabetes. This study, featured in Environment International, featured 88,000 adults and found that the chance of diabetes escalated by 15.7 per cent for an increase of 10 micrograms per cubic meter of long-term PM2.5 concentration. The sources of this atmospheric particulate matter include wild fires, emissions from power plants and motor vehicles, so on and so forth.