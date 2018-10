We all know that Mahatma Gandhi had a lifelong compassion for people afflicted by leprosy. As a homage to his efforts and service towards people suffering from this debilitating disease, the date of his death, 30th January, is celebrated worldwide as the World Leprosy Day.

What is leprosy?

Leprosy is a chronic and progressive bacterial infection that leads to crippling deformities and irreversible damages to certain organs of the body. Also called Hansen’s disease, it primarily affects the skin (causing skin ulcers), the peripheral nerves, the mucosa of the upper respiratory tract, and the eyes. It also results in weak muscles and other physical disabilities, if left untreated.

Leprosy in India: Current scenario

While we have come a long way in reducing the incidence of leprosy, there’s still a long way to go. In September this year, the Supreme Court pointed out in its 22-page judgement, that though India was declared leprosy-free on December 31, 2005, the reality is “entirely different”. The progress reports of the National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP) was referred to by the Supreme Court which showed that only 543 districts of the total 642 districts in the country had achieved the benchmark set by the World Health Organisation: Pprevalence rate of less than one case of leprosy for 10,000 persons.

Catching the early symptoms: A critical step towards eradication

The first step towards eradication of any disease should be attempts at preventing it. But the next step for sure is to ensure prompt access to medical facilities. That, however, is possible only after an early detection. Watch out for these signs and symptoms of leprosy to nip it at the bud.

• Unexplained growths on the skin

• Lesions on the skin that stay even after treatments for several weeks and are not sensitive to touch, heat or pain

• Numbness in the hands, arms, feet and legs

• Muscle weakness (even paralysis)

• Enlarged nerves (especially around the elbow and knee)

• Lumps

• Skin sores that don’t go away for weeks

• Nosebleeds

• Skin lesions that are lighter than the person’s normal skin color

• Ulcers on the soles of feet

• Severe pain

• Eye problems that may lead to blindness