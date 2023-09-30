A Healthy Heart: Why Is It Necessary For A Diabetes-Free Future?

VERIFIED

Heart disease often shares a complex relationship with another prevalent condition: diabetes.

Maintaining good heart health cannot be overstated in an era where chronic diseases are on the rise. Diabetes has become a global health epidemic, affecting millions of people. The two most common types, Type 1 and Type 2 share the common characteristic of high blood sugar levels but differ in their causes and risk factors. Dr Manthan Mehta, Program Head (Hypertension and CV), Fitterfly, share that while Type 1 diabetes is attributed mainly to genetic factors and immune system dysfunction, Type 2 is primarily linked to lifestyle choices.

Heart Health And Diabetes

A recent Lancet study reveals that approximately 101 million individuals in India, constituting 11.4% of the nation's population, currently have diabetes. Additionally, a survey commissioned by the health ministry suggests that an estimated 136 million people, or 15.3% of the population, may be at risk of pre-diabetes. The link between heart health and diabetes becomes evident when we consider that individuals with diabetes are at an increased risk. This underscores the need for a concerted effort to manage and prevent both conditions.

Preventing The Dual Threat

While the link between heart health and diabetes might seem discouraging, the good news is that there is much that individuals can do to reduce their risk of both conditions.

TRENDING NOW

Regular monitoring is also necessary to maintain healthy blood pressure levels. Focus on maintaining a balanced lipid profile. Drugs like statins may be prescribed if needed. Incorporate anti-inflammatory foods like omega-3 fatty acids (found in fish) and antioxidants (found in colourful fruits and vegetables) into your diet. It is also essential to achieve and maintain a healthy weight. Routine check-ups with healthcare professionals are vital for early detection and management of diabetes and heart disease.

Today, some platforms help individuals personalize and tailor diabetes management strategies per their needs and profile. These platforms ensure that people with diabetes follow diet changes, physical activity, and medication to control blood sugar and adhere to lifestyle changes. In some cases, it also becomes possible to achieve near-complete remission.

In Conclusion

The link between heart health and diabetes is undeniable. While having diabetes may increase the risk of heart disease, much can be done to mitigate this risk. By adopting a healthy lifestyle, managing blood sugar levels, and staying informed about the latest developments in diabetes and heart disease research, individuals can work towards a healthier, diabetes-free future. After all, a healthy heart is not just the key to a longer life; it's the key to a better quality of life.

RECOMMENDED STORIES