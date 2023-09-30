A Healthy Heart: Why Is It Necessary For A Diabetes-Free Future?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
Maintaining good heart health cannot be overstated in an era where chronic diseases are on the rise. Diabetes has become a global health epidemic, affecting millions of people. The two most common types, Type 1 and Type 2 share the common characteristic of high blood sugar levels but differ in their causes and risk factors. Dr Manthan Mehta, Program Head (Hypertension and CV), Fitterfly, share that while Type 1 diabetes is attributed mainly to genetic factors and immune system dysfunction, Type 2 is primarily linked to lifestyle choices.
A recent Lancet study reveals that approximately 101 million individuals in India, constituting 11.4% of the nation's population, currently have diabetes. Additionally, a survey commissioned by the health ministry suggests that an estimated 136 million people, or 15.3% of the population, may be at risk of pre-diabetes. The link between heart health and diabetes becomes evident when we consider that individuals with diabetes are at an increased risk. This underscores the need for a concerted effort to manage and prevent both conditions.
While the link between heart health and diabetes might seem discouraging, the good news is that there is much that individuals can do to reduce their risk of both conditions.
The link between heart health and diabetes is undeniable. While having diabetes may increase the risk of heart disease, much can be done to mitigate this risk. By adopting a healthy lifestyle, managing blood sugar levels, and staying informed about the latest developments in diabetes and heart disease research, individuals can work towards a healthier, diabetes-free future. After all, a healthy heart is not just the key to a longer life; it's the key to a better quality of life.
Follow us on
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You
Thanks for update subscribe information