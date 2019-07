Red wine is made by crushing and fermenting dark-coloured, whole grapes. It is known that if you have a glass or two of red wine, it can have a positive effect on your health. It can protect you against heart diseases. This is because of its antioxidant properties.

According to a recent study, a compound called resveratrol, found in red wine, displays anti-stress properties by blocking an enzyme that controls stress reaction in the brain. The study, published in the journal Neuropharmacology, sheds light on how resveratrol impacts neurological processes.

RESVERATROL IN RED WINE IS THE KEY TO HEALTH: EXPERTS

According to researchers, resveratrol may be an effective alternative to drugs for treating patients of depression and anxiety disorders. This is a compound found in the skin and seeds of grapes and berries. Many studies proves that resveratrol has antidepressant effects. But its relationship to phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4), an enzyme influenced by the stress hormone corticosterone, was unknown. Corticosterone regulates the body’s response to stress. Too much stress can lead to excessive amounts of the hormone in the brain. This can cause depression and other mental disorders.

Antidepressants available in the market today focus on serotonin or noradrenaline function in the brain. These medicines are effective in only around one-third of patients.

Researchers said that PDE4, induced by excessive amounts of corticosterone, causes depression and anxiety. It lowers cyclic adenosine monophosphate molecule, which physiological changes like cell division, change, migration and death. This leads to physical changes in the brain. Resveratrol protected the neurons from corticosterone by inhibiting the expression of PDE4.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF RED WINE

Red wine is packed with powerful plant compounds and antioxidants. It is made from grapes, which are a rich source of highly beneficial antioxidants. These are resveratrol, catechin, epicatechin and proanthocyanidins.

Proanthocyanidins protect the body from free radicals and heart diseases. It also gives protection against some cancers. Resveratrol fights inflammation and blood clotting. It also reduces the risk of heart disease and cancer.

According to some studies, elderly people who are at a high risk of heart disease may benefit more from moderate wine consumption. Drinking 1–3 glasses of red wine per day, 3–4 days of the week, may reduce the risk of stroke in middle-aged men. And, 2–3 glasses red wine per day may lower blood pressure.

A FEW OTHER BENEFITS OF RED WINE

How does red wine promote better health? A research published in The FASEB Journal, not only explains resveratrol’s effects on inflammation, but also show how it prevents deadly inflammatory disease like appendicitis, peritonitis and systemic sepsis. Researchers from the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology spearheaded this study on the health benefits of red wine.

It reduces the risk of cancer

It can reduce your risk of colon, basal cell, ovary and prostate cancers. Researchers from the University of Colorado Denver say that resveratrol in red wine can kill damaged cells that go on to cause cancer. An article published in the journal Advances in Experimental Medicine and Biology says that it may also prevent cancer.

It reduces the risk of dementia

Drinking 1–3 glasses of wine per day has been linked to a reduced risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. According to researchers from Texas A&M University, it has positive effects on the hippocampus, an area of the brain that is critical to functions such as memory, learning and mood. They say that resveratrol may even be able to help people afflicted with severe neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease. The journal Scientific Reports published this report in its online edition.

It reduces the risk of depression

A study of middle aged and elderly people showed that those who drank 2–7 glasses of wine per week were less likely to become depressed (37Trusted Source, 38Trusted Source). It stimulates the release of the stress-response protein PARP-1. This protein activates genes responsible for repairing DNA and promoting longevity.

It aids in weight loss

According to researchers from Washington State University, resveratrol in red wine helps transform white fat into beige fat, which is easier to burn. It suppresses appetite and keeps you from overeating. Oregon State University researchers say that drinking red wine could improve the health of overweight people by helping them burn fat better. The findings suggest that consuming dark-colored grapes, whether eating them or drinking juice or wine, might help people better manage obesity and related metabolic disorders such as fatty liver. This study was in collaboration with researchers from University of Florida and University of Nebraska.

It reduces risk of heart diseases

Louisiana State University researchers say that antioxidant compounds found in red wine are advancing the treatment of heart disease. Heart disease occurs when plaque builds up within artery walls and blocks the blood flow through tissues in the body. This increases the risk of a heart attack or stroke. Researchers say that by delivering red wine antioxidants during conventional angioplasty, it may be possible to prevent excess tissue from building up. It can prevent blood vessel from narrowing again as it heals.

A WORD OF CAUTION

Red wine is good for health. But that doesn’t mean that you should finish off a bottle at one go. Moderation is the key here. Stick to one or two glasses a day. If you have any health disorders, consult your doctor before reaching for your glass.