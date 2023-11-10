A Doctor Explains: 10 Things That Link Anxiety To Heart Problems

Persistent anxiety can lead to chronic stress, which is a known risk factor for heart disease. (Photo: Freepik)

Did you know that persistent anxiety can lead to chronic stress, which is a known risk factor for heart disease?

When you are anxious, you feel a certain discomfort in the chest, a tightness that is accompanied by palpitations, some amount of nausea, and such. Many of these symptoms overlap with that of heart-related problems, and one begins to wonder if the problem is in the mind, or if the health of the heart has started to deteriorate.

Dr V. Rajasekhar, senior consultant interventional cardiologist and electrophysiologist, and certified specialist for TAVR (Percutaneous Trans Aortic Valve Replacement) at Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad said that anxiety and heart disease are interconnected in several ways, before adding that while there is a clear connection between the two, not everyone with anxiety will develop heart problems. "Individuals with anxiety should work closely with healthcare professionals to manage their condition and reduce potential cardiovascular risks," he warned.

According to the expert, the following 10 factors determine how the heart gets affected when a person suffers from anxiety; read on.

1. Physiological responses: Anxiety triggers the body's 'fight or flight' response, leading to increased heart rate, elevated blood pressure, and the release of stress hormone cortisol. Prolonged or severe anxiety can strain the cardiovascular system, potentially contributing to heart problems.

2. Chronic stress: Persistent anxiety can lead to chronic stress, which is a known risk factor for heart disease. Stress-related behaviours like overeating or smoking can further increase the risk.

3. Inflammation: Anxiety and stress can promote inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation is associated with atherosclerosis, a condition where plaque builds up in the arteries, increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

4. Unhealthy lifestyle: People with anxiety may adopt unhealthy coping mechanisms like overconsumption of alcohol, smoking, or a poor diet. These habits can raise the risk of heart disease.

5. Reduced physical activity: Anxiety may often lead to physical inactivity, a significant risk factor for heart disease. Regular exercise helps maintain heart health.

6. Medication effects: Some medications prescribed for anxiety may have side effects that affect the cardiovascular system. The expert said it is essential for people with anxiety to discuss potential risks with healthcare providers.

7. Sleep disturbances: Anxiety often disrupts sleep patterns, and poor sleep is associated with heart problems. Quality sleep is crucial for heart health.

8. Psychological factors: Anxiety and depression often co-exist. Depression has a known link to heart disease, and addressing both conditions is essential.

9. Genetic and environmental factors: Genetics can play a role in both anxiety disorders and heart disease. Environmental factors, such as childhood trauma or a family history of heart disease, can also contribute.

10. Behavioural changes: Managing anxiety through therapeutic approaches and lifestyle changes, like stress reduction techniques and regular exercise, can lower the risk of heart disease.