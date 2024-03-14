A Cow Attack Left A 30-Yr-Old With Severe Facial Injuries: This Is What Doctors Did

VERIFIED

The man's face was severely damaged. He suffered from panfacial fractures that involved both the upper and lower jaws. The upper lip and nose were split from the centre. His left eye was displaced.

A life-threatening encounter with a wild cow left a 30-year-old man with severe facial injuries, including a split face earlier this year. The patient's case was that of uncertainty as doctors worked tirelessly to stabilise him. Emergency measures like 'tracheostomy' (creating an opening into the trachea from outside the neck for oxygen to enter the lungs) were taken to ensure his survival. Further assessments revealed the extent of his injuries, prompting urgent surgeries to remove a blood clot from his brain and reconstruct his shattered face. The doctors also focused on restoring his damaged eye. Throughout this critical phase, the man was 'closely monitored' on a ventilator; his brain allowed to rest and heal.

The patient, identified as one Siddharth, defied the odds and began to show signs of improvement after five days. He regained his ability to understand, communicate non-verbally, and exhibit cognitive function, signalling a remarkable turnaround in his condition.

The case was handled by Dr Mazda Turel, brain and spine surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, and his team. He said about the patient's recovery: "Siddharth's resilience and determination have been truly inspiring. His remarkable progress serves as a testament to the power of hope, perseverance, and the extraordinary capabilities of modern medicine. We are privileged to have played a role in his recovery and are excited to witness his continued growth and transformation."

Aesthetic, plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals Dr Shraddha Deshpande, meanwhile, said in any reconstructive surgery, doctors have to not only mend physical wounds, but also restore the essence of a person's identity. Siddharth's recovery, she said, "exemplifies the harmonious collaboration between medical skill and the human spirit".

More About The Gruesome Case

Dr Despande shared with this outlet that the man's face was severely damaged. He suffered from panfacial fractures that involved both the upper and lower jaws. The upper lip and nose were split from the centre, extending right up to his palate. His left eye was displaced into the left maxillary sinus. The temple bone was completely crushed and in pieces.

You may like to read

This Is What The Doctors Did...

The airway was secured by putting a tube through the trachea.

The jaw bones were realigned and brought together and fixation was done with titanium plates and screws.

The eye was repositioned in the left orbit, and orbital fixation was done with plates and screws.

In all, 10 plates and 35 screws were required for the fixation.

The split upper lip and face was fixed in layers.

What Were The Challenges?

"The challenge was that the bones were in fragments and it was impossible to get a perfect alignment in one stage. Surgery was done in three stages. Post operatively, the patient was managed by ventilator support for a few days. He had a feeding tube in his stomach for nutrition. The teeth alignment was a challenge, and we had to use elastics to get good alignment," Dr Despande explained.

Currently, the patient is doing well. He has a perfect vision and mouth opening, and is able to eat everything. He has returned to his regular routine.