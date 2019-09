According to a survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), USA, in 2018, an adult can be infected by the common cold, 2-4 times in one year. In case of children, this number increases to 6-10. Families with multiple children are at a higher risk of catching cold. In case of women aged between 20 to 30 years, the average number is 8-12, depending on the amount of contact they have with children. Common cold is not particularly affected by any specific weather or season and can infect the person at any time of the year. According to the CDC, virus spreads more quickly if the air inside the house is dry. Outside weather and season does not have a huge impact on the virus.

Common cold is caused by a virus, so no medication can help you fight the disease. The body would fight the virus for you. Rather than focusing your attention on the disease, focus on managing the symptoms.Stuffy nose, sore throat, cough, congestion and headaches are all symptoms of the common cold. This condition is not dangerous, just very irritating. It can leave a person in an awful state.While you are waiting for the virus to run its course, you can use some home remedies to reduce the effects of the symptom. You can use medicines like pain relievers and cough syrups to handle the symptoms. Or, you may try out the home remedies that we list here.

Give rest to your body

Skip your office and stay at home to rest. Your body is busy fighting the invading virus. Rest will reduce the stress and help the body fight the battle against the virus more efficiently. If you go to work, your body will have to support you and fight the virus simultaneously, which will compromise your immune system and make you even more weak.

Drink fluids

Fever, congestion and a compromised immune system can increase the risk of dehydration. Keep drinking water, soup or juice to avoid dehydration. Your body is busy fighting the virus, dehydration will only slow it down. Drinking fluids doesn’t mean alcohol, soda or coffee. Drink something that is easy on your stomach and provides your body with nutrients.

Gargle regularly

The first sign of the common cold is a sore throat. Gargling with warm salt water helps reduce the inflammation and irritation in the throat. It also removes excess mucus and dryness in the throat. Mix half a teaspoon of salt in the water, more than that can cause other health conditions.

Breath in steam

Warm stream, when inhaled corrected, helps relieve pressure from the various sinus points and reduces nasal congestion. It is a temporary solution and should be repeated at least 2 times in a day. You can add essential oil (eucalyptus oil or aroma oil) in the water for the smell. While breathing in the steam, remember to close your eyes, to avoid irritation and burning.

Turn on your humidifier

Common cold does not depend weather or season. It can happen at any time of the year. But the virus is seen to spread more quickly if the air is dry. As you turn on the humidifier, your breathing will feel easier. Dry air increases the irritation caused by a sore throat, cough and congestion. You can turn it on as your child goes to sleep, this will help him/her get a good night’s sleep and reduce the risk of fatigue and tiredness the next day.