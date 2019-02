In today’s accelerated world, it’s vital to take time to breathe. Literally, of course, but also to breathe in the sights, scents and also those sounds of nature: to watch a sunset or take a walk through a park. But, many of us fail to do it. Now, a new study helps us understand the importance of doing so. According to a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Health, urban parks can help people experience nature and allow them to engage in various activities. Through contact with the natural environment and engagement in health-promoting and/or social and recreational activities which are carried out in parks, one may be able to enhance his/her physical or mental wellbeing. It can allow you to de-stress and deal with mental fatigue.

According to Hon K Yuen, a professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in the US, park visitors will be able to improve their emotional wellbeing. This is surely a piece of good news as it can help people to live a happy life. So, read about these incredible reasons which can allow you to improve your wellbeing.

It can rejuvenate you

Parks are associated with relaxation of mind, fun and happiness. The thought of going to park may cause a flurry of positive chemicals dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins, which can help you de-stress. You will surely feel relaxed after you come back home,” says Dr Sagar Mundada, consultation Psychiatrist, healthspring, Mumbai.

It can enhance your wellbeing

“Parks will have a lot of trees owing to which you will get enough amount of oxygen. Since oxygen fuels our cells and helps provide the basic building blocks which our bodies need to survive,” explains Dr Mundada.

Also, walking around a park can be a good option. “Yes, it is a beneficial exercise which can help you enhance memory, mood and may prevent dementia,” highlights Dr Avinash D’souza, psychiatrist and co-founder of Desousa Foundation. It is not only helpful for you, but for your kids too. When kids are at the park, they tend to do the healthiest thing: play! Running and climbing will help them stay fit and fine.

It can help you connect with nature

“Today in a digital era, we have become nature deficient, it is essential to meet people, talk to them and spend some time outdoors. At one time, people were connected to nature, but that doesn’t happen now. So, just visit your nearest park without your cell phone and enjoy your ‘me time’,” says Dr Avinash D’souza.

It can strengthen your relationships

Families that play together, tend to stay together. A park can be a means to provide families with opportunities to spend that much-needed quality time together to build strong family bonds. “Many meaning full conversations can take place in parks, rather than doing it in an unnatural environment. People can go to the park and sort their issues. Many experts suggest to do so and have a healthy discussion in a social and natural setting. By doing so, you won’t get angry or lose control over yourself,” advises Dr Mundada.