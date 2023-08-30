Side Effects Of Blue Light On Sleep Quality: Unveiling The Impact Of Screen Time On Restful Nights

The prevalence of electronic devices continues to rise so it's important to recognize the potential impact of blue light on our sleep quality.

In today's world of digital era, screens have become a common part of our lives. From smart phones to laptops or any other digital devices, they all emit a light known as blue light. Blue lights are known to possess beneficial properties during daylight hours as they can boost attention, reaction times and mood but at night this becomes the most harmful light. And with the constant use of screens, exposure to blue wavelengths is becoming common causing sleep disruptions. As the sun sets, our bodies are programmed to release melatonin, a hormone that induces sleepiness. Artificial sources of blue light, such as electronic devices, can interfere with this process. The main impact is on the circadian rhythms as everyone has different circadian rhythms but the usual length is 24 and one-quarter hours. People who stay up late, their circadian rhythm become longer. Body's internal clock gets confused, hence disrupting the sleep quality.

Let's delve into the article to find out how sleep quality is impacted with the exposure of blue light at night time!

Impact On Sleep Quality

Blue light has a huge impact on your sleep quality and it can disrupt it badly.

Circadian Rhythm Is Disrupted

Prolonged exposure to blue light during the evening or night time can confuse your body's internal clock that eventually leads to delayed release of melatonin. Eventually, the sleep patterns are disrupted and one finds it digestible to fall asleep.

Melatonin Production Suppressed

As mentioned earlier, your melatonin production reduces because of blue light. Reduced melatonin levels can result in shallow sleep and frequent awakenings throughout the night making it difficult for the person to sleep properly.

REM Sleep Decreases

Rapid Eye Movement (REM) is a part of sleep that is characterized by rapid movement of the eyes, increased brain activity and even vivid dreaming. It is considered crucial for memory consolidation and emotional regulation. But with so much exposure to blue light, there is a reduction in REM sleep that can impact overall cognitive functioning.

Increased Alertness At Night

Blue Light's aim is to keep the person alert and exposure to blue light before bedtime can increase alertness and make it harder to wind down for sleep. The stimulating effects of blue light can make falling asleep a challenge.

Here Are The Ways Of Mitigating The Impact

The disruption caused by blue wavelength light can be reduced if we don't forget to follow these steps!

Use Night Mode Feature

Devices offer you a night mode now that can be used to reduce the amount of blue light. Enabling this mode in the evening can help minimize the interference with melatonin production.

Try To Limit Screen Time Before Bed

Everything can be controlled if you try to reduce the screen time before your bedtime. Try to use screen just for two hours. You can instead, engage in relaxing activities such as reading a book, listening to calming music, or practicing mindfulness.

Blue Light Blocking Glasses Can Be Used

These glasses filter out blue light and can be worn in the evening to reduce exposure. They are especially beneficial for individuals who need to use screens before bedtime.

Try To Use Dim Lighting

Choose dim and warm-colored lighting in the evening. This can signal to your body that it's time to wind down and prepare for sleep.

Use Sleep-Friendly Apps

There are some apps designed to reduce blue light emission from screens. These apps adjust the screen's color temperature to warmer hues as the sun sets.

Establish A Bedtime Routine

Creating a consistent bedtime routine can help signal to your body that it's time to sleep. Incorporate calming activities and avoid screen usage during this time.

