Do you feel queasy all the time? While it is common to feel nauseous occasionally, it’s definitely not okay if you feel like vomiting throughout the day. This signals that you might just be suffering from an underlying medical condition which requires immediate attention. Here is a list of factors which may trigger a feeling of continuous nausea.

Food Poisoning

Do you experience recurrent episodes of vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach ache after eating certain foods? You might just be suffering from food poisoning. When the food you eat is contaminated by bacteria, virus, or parasites such as Campylobacter, Salmonella, Shigella, E. Coli, Listeria, etc. you may suffer from food poisoning. Abdominal pain, cramps, uneasiness, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting and fever are common symptoms.

Fighting the condition

Go light on your stomach and avoid fatty foods, dairy products, caffeine, and alcohol. Constant diarrhoea can leave your system dehydrated, therefore drink plenty of liquids, electrolytes, and fluids to restore the required level of hydration. Religiously have the antibiotics prescribed by your doctor and ensure complete rest.

Stress, fear, and anxiety

Elevated levels of stress, fear or and anxiety can leave your mood and stomach twisted. Extra adrenaline is released in your bloodstream when you are stressed or scared. This disrupts the balance of your digestive system. Anxious or stressed individuals mostly complain about a vomiting sensation, nausea, bloating, diarrhoea, constipation, and irritable bowel syndrome.

Fighting the condition

Nausea due to stress will subside with stress. Learn to relax and stay calm in stressful and scary situations. If stress and anxiety are beyond your control, then get professional help in such cases to understand the triggers causing you the discomfort.

Overeating and eating disorders

Eating beyond the capacity of your digestive system or satiety can result in a nauseous feeling. Individuals with weak digestive systems often complain about stomach aches after overeating as their digestive tracts fail to process the food properly.

Fighting the condition

Stop eating a little before you feel full. In case you can’t, make sure that you munch on pudina (peppermint), ajwain(carom seeds), saunf (fennel seeds) or simply pop an antacid. You can also walk around to help settle the food.

Pregnancy

Nausea or morning sickness is the most common complaint of any pregnant woman. It’s commonly experienced in the early phase of pregnancy and can hit at any time of the day or night or throughout the day for some. Hormonal changes and lack of vitamin B6 have been found to be the possible causes of nausea and vomiting in pregnancy.

Fighting the condition

Stay away from foods and peculiar smells that trigger the feeling of nausea. Avoid staying on an empty stomach and focus on portion control. Eat small meals throughout the day. Drink cold beverages between meals.

Food allergy or intolerance

For people suffering from either of the two conditions food is the main culprit that triggers a vomiting tendency. Watch what you eat because sometimes a certain change in your diet can also lead to you experiencing vomiting or nausea.

Fighting the condition

Keep a track of food allergens that may disturb your digestion and stay away from them. Manage your diet properly and seek professional help when required.

Gastroenteritis

Gastroenteritis infects your intestines resulting in diarrhoea, stomach and abdominal cramps, nausea or vomiting and fever. Individuals with weak immune systems need to pay extra attention as the condition can cause dangerous health complications.

Fighting the condition

Hydration is the key to make up for the loss of the liquids due to vomiting and diarrhoea. Completely avoid fatty, oily, and sugary foods as they can worsen the conditions.

Gastroparesis

The nerves of the intestines get damaged and as a result, the stomach muscles fail to function properly in this condition. Dyspepsia, gastro-oesophagal reflux disease (GERD), peptic ulcers or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) may also be the reason behind your frequent vomiting and nausea.

Fighting the condition

With no cure for gastroparesis, anti-emetic medications like prochlorperazine, diphenhydramine and lorazepam are prescribed to relieve symptoms of nausea.

Migraine

Increased pressure inside the skull affecting your cerebrospinal fluid can result in frequent vomiting. Individuals suffering from a migraine attack complain about intense throbbing or pulsating sensation in one area of their head followed by headaches and sensitivity to extreme light and sound.During these headaches, the autonomous nervous system may respond with feelings of nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Fighting the condition

Take deep breaths to calm down the pressure on your skull. Stay hydrated and try to get fresh air by walking in the open. Consult your doctor for anti-vomiting pills to reduce your regular vomiting sensations.

Inflammation of the gall bladder, pancreas and appendix

When these organs get swollen up you may suffer from a nauseous tendency. In case of gallstones, individuals complain about pain and discomfort in the upper right abdomen and severe upper abdomen ache in case of pancreatitis. One feels like puking in case of appendicitis as well.

Fighting the condition

Seek medical help at the earliest. Also, make sure that you follow a bland diet. In extreme cases, resort to boiled foods.

Chemotherapy and cancer

Cancer patients complain about feeling nauseous and vomiting after receiving chemotherapy. The drugs and radiation used in chemotherapy treatment majorly cause nausea. Malignant brain tumours are marked with severe nausea and vomiting sensations in the morning with a gradual loss of movement in an arm or leg along with imbalance, confusion or disorientation and memory loss.