9 Chronic Conditions That Increases Multi-Morbidity Risk Of New Older Adults

According to a study conducted by Penn State and Texas State University, later-born generations of older adults are more likely to have a greater number of chronic health conditions than the generations that preceded them. According to the researchers, the increasing frequency of reporting multiple chronic health conditions or multimorbidity represents a substantial threat to the health of aging populations. This may place increased strain on the well-being of older adults. In fact, many studies have been undertaken recently, which suggests that the health of more recent generations in the US is worse than that of their predecessors in a number of ways.
A lot of health problems in today's generation stems from the kind of lifestyle people are living. With the epidemic of obesity and sedentary lifestyles, young adults are becoming more and more prone to certain illnesses. the study was conducted taking into consideration the new kind of lifestyles that people have lead. given how occupied and fast paced todays generation is, it is very likely that people would develop habits such as smoking or drinking too much. Not to mention the pollutants in the environment that they are constantly inhaling. This will have an impact on health.
Juggling school, career, marriage and parenting can make taking care of yourself an item that's moved to the bottom of your to-do list. But it's crucial you make time to do the things that will have a big impact on your health later in life. Create a healthier future for yourself with these seven recommendations:
If you are able to reach middle age with low cholesterol, ideal blood pressure, an optimal weight, not smoking and not diabetic, you'll be less likely to ever develop these conditions that doctors have said you are prone to. This is another way to make sure you have a healthy life at and after the age of 50.
