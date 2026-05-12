800-year-old Chinese exercise linked to lower blood pressure, major trial finds

A major clinical trial found that practicing the 800-year-old Chinese exercise baduanjin for just 10 to 15 minutes daily may significantly lower blood pressure naturally.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 12, 2026 12:00 PM IST

Chinese exercise. (Image: AI Generated)

A recent study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC) finds that an ancient Chinese exercise has a positive effect on blood pressure as effectively as brisk walking. A team of researchers found that within 3 months of practicing the traditional exercise people who participated in the trial showed improvements.

Hypertension is still one of the leading causes of heart disease across the globe and it is preventable. Healthcare professionals advise people to engage in regular exercise as a way to maintain blood pressure but many people have trouble keeping up with a long term exercise program due to the need to get a gym membership, expensive equipment or supervised training sessions.

What is Baduanjin?

Baduanjin is an ancient Chinese exercise that consists of eight structured movements which integrate aerobic exercise, flexibility training, isometric exercise and mindfulness. It is a century-old exercise that is used in parks and community areas in China.

You can practice this exercise in various environments because it only takes 10 to 15 minutes. The best thing about this exercise is that it requires no equipment or special training to practice. Researchers observed that the movements are of low to moderate intensity which is why baduanjin is deemed safe and suitable for anyone including older adults and individuals with restricted mobility.

"Baduanjin has been practiced in China for over 800 years, and this study demonstrates how ancient, accessible, low-cost approaches can be validated through high-quality randomized research," said Harlan M. Krumholz, MD, FACC, Editor-in-Chief of JACCand the Harold H. Hines, Jr Professor at the Yale School of Medicine. "The blood pressure effect size is similar to that seen in landmark drug trials, but achieved without medication, cost or side effects. This makes it highly scalable for community-based prevention, including in resource-limited settings."

Baduanjin. (Image: AI Generated)

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Clinical trial shows lasting blood pressure reductions

The study was the first to take place in multiple centres across China to examine the effect of baduanjin on blood pressure. According to the study about 216 adults in seven communities were followed to see how their 24-hour systolic blood pressure changed at 12 weeks and again at 52 weeks. The adults were aged 40 years and above with a systolic blood pressure range of between 130 mm Hg and 139 mm Hg. The participants were later divided into three groups for the yearlong study i.e. baduanjin practice, brisk walking or self-directed exercise.

Following 3 months the 24-hour systolic blood pressure for participants who practiced baduanjin five days a week dropped by almost 3 mmHg and the office systolic blood pressure dropped by almost 5 mmHg compared with those who did self-directed exercise. After 3 months and 1 year the 24-hour systolic blood pressure for participants who practiced baduanjin five days a week was nearly 3 mmHg lower and office systolic blood pressure was lowered by 5 mmHg. Scientists also discovered an interesting finding during the trial examination in which they noted that these decreases were similar to those of some first-line blood pressure drugs.

Simple routine may improve long term adherence

The study revealed that one of the main benefits of the research is that participants still enjoyed benefits even when there is no constant supervision and monitoring. One of the major obstacles in implementing lifestyle interventions is long-term compliance. "Baduanjin has been practiced in China for over 800 years, and this study demonstrates how ancient, accessible, low-cost approaches can be validated through high-quality randomized research," said Harlan M. Krumholz, MD, FACC, Editor-in-Chief of JACC and the Harold H. Hines, Jr Professor at the Yale School of Medicine. "The blood pressure effect size is similar to that seen in landmark drug trials, but achieved without medication, cost or side effects. This makes it highly scalable for community-based prevention, including in resource-limited settings."

This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Consult a healthcare provider before starting new exercises.

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