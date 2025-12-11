8 Menopause Symptoms Women Often Miss: Sings To Watch Out For

Menopause is a stage of a woman's life when her menstrual period stops permanently. It is not a disease or disorder, but a part of ageing for women when she can't get pregnant any longer. The time leading up to menopause is called perimenopause, while some people may have noticeable symptoms that can affect their well-being, others don't recognise them and often ignore them. Health care professionals claim that natural menopause typically occurs between 45 and 55 years for women worldwide. However, some women experience menopause earlier and this premature menopause may be because of certain chromosomal abnormalities, autoimmune disorders or other unknown causes. When menopause is not managed, it increases your risk of developing serious health issues like weak bones, vaginal dryness, UTIs, mood swings, sexual dysfunction, sleep disruption, cognitive issues, etc.

Eight Menopause Symptoms Women Often Miss

Here are eight usual menopause symptoms other than hot flashes and night sweats that women typically experience but let go unnoticed:

Sleep issues

Experts say that about 70% of women who undergo menopause phase can experience sleep disturbance or poor quality sleep. When you don't manage this symptom, it can disrupt your overall well-being, resulting in weight gain, restless leg syndrome and obstructive sleep apnea.

Weight gain

Menopause can also change the numbers on the scale due to loss of oestrogen. Women in the menopause phase may gain visceral fat so their waistline gets bigger. However, it is important to note that weight gain might happen as a result of poor sleeping patterns which can interfere with your lifestyle choices.

Physical and mental tiredness

A person who experiences poor sleeping patterns during the phase of menopause often turns out to be physically and mentally exhausted. On the other hand, simply the lack of oestrogen for some women can cause them to feel mentally blurred and feel more exhausted than usual.

Joint pain

Joint pain is one common symptom after menopause but a lot of women do not recognise this as a sign. Experts suggest that the reason behind achiness and stiffness everywhere around your body may be due to chronic sleep disruption and lack of estrogen.

Mood swings

Another major sign a person in menopause phase can experience is mood swing. A lot of women are sensitive to a drop in the hormone, especially those who previously suffered from pre-menstrual symptoms or postpartum depression.

Bladder issue

Women during the phase of menopause may also experience changes in their bladder. They may often have urge to rush to the bathroom and if they do not make it in time it may leak. The National Institute of Health (NIH) states, "The menopause transition is also associated with increased urinary complaints linked to the drastic reduction in endogenous estrogens, yet the literature remains unclear as to whether it is aging or reproductive stage that has the greater influence on bladder symptoms."

Heart discomfort

Not all heart discomforts are heart attacks, sometimes it could be a signal of other health issues, including menopause,m. Experts suggest that many individuals during the menopause phase, experience chest and heart palpitations.