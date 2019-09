Also known as periods, a woman’s menstrual cycle is surrounded by a lot of myths. And, one of them is that it is a disease. Well, a menstrual cycle is totally normal, and it is a monthly series of body changes a woman goes through. Its occurrence is essential for a woman to become pregnant. An average menstrual cycle is of 28 days. But it can vary from woman to woman. It is normal to get your periods every month with your dates slightly varying.

However, frequent and significant irregularities can be a matter of great concern. There are various factors like pregnancy, breast feeding, weight loss, premature ovarian failure, uterine fibroids, etc., that can potentially cause menstrual irregularities. But now there is an addition to this list of causes. According to a recent research, exposure to air pollution can also cause irregular menstrual cycle.

AIR POLLUTION CAN CAUSE IRREGULAR MENSTRUAL CYCLE: EXPERTS

You should probably ask your teenage daughter to not step out of the house. Don’t be surprised. If this research has to be believed, considering current pollution levels, it would be really harmful for your girl to expose herself to the air outside. Exposure to air pollution can potentially cause metabolic syndrome and polycystic ovary syndrome, factors that are already associated with irregular menstrual cycle, says a study published in the Journal of Human Reproduction.

According to scientists, particulate matter present in the air can cause some hormonal changes that can disturb your menstrual cycle. Researchers reached this conclusion after analysing the health and location data gathered in the Nurses’ Health Study 2. They also looked at the air pollution exposure metrics from the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) air quality monitoring system.

SCIENCE-BACKED HOME REMEDIES TO GET RID OF IRREGULAR PERIODS

Treatment of irregular menstrual cycle depends on its underlying cause. Although there are various medical ways (providing oestrogen or progestin dosage) to treat the condition, if you are looking for some natural ways, you have reached the right place. Read on to know about them.

Make yoga a way of life

This extremely old alternative treatment option can effectively help to treat irregular menstrual cycle, says a study published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine. It works by regulating your hormone production. It can also be helpful in providing relief from menstrual pain and other symptoms linked to the condition like depression and anxiety. Some of the yoga poses that you can perform include Downward-Facing Dog pose, Bridge pose, Bound Angle pose, etc.

Maintain a healthy weight

According to a research published in the Indian Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism, if you are overweight and experiencing irregular menstrual cycle, losing weight can help you get rid of the condition. Notably, you are required to have a healthy weight according to your height. Losing too much weight will only worsen the condition. When you are obese, fat cells in your body actually have a negative impact on your hormones and insulin. This is what causes the problem. To maintain a healthy weight firstly you need to opt for healthy foods like green vegetables. Avoid sugar and foods rich in saturated fats.

Go for a walk

Working out is associated with a plethora of health benefits. And, one of them is to treat irregular menstrual cycle. It can help you maintain a healthy weight, which is essential to prevent polycystic ovary syndrome, a known factor behind irregular menstrual cycle. Performing 30 minutes of aerobic exercises like brisk walking, running, swimming, etc. regularly can help you regulate your menstrual cycle, says a research published in the Journal of Education and Health Promotion.

Add ginger to your food

An Indian spice, ginger helps in relieving symptoms of menstruation like pain, anxiety, mood change and other physical and behavioural symptoms. It is extremely effective in regulating your menstrual flow. If you wish to treat your irregular menstrual cycle with ginger, have it in the form of juice.

Opt for cinnamon

Cinnamon can potentially help balance your hormone secretion and regularise your periods, says a study published in the Iranian Red Crescent Medical Journal. It can also help you get rid of the symptoms of periods. You can have cinnamon by mixing it in milk. Additionally, you can add it in your food.

Try turmeric

Considered to be one of the best medicinal herbs, turmeric can potentially balance secretion of oestrogen hormone and treat irregular menstruation. Also, due to its anti-spasmodic and anti-inflammatory properties, this yellow Indian spice can provide relief from pain associated with periods. You can have it with milk, honey or jaggery. Its regular intake for a few weeks can give the required results.

Drink apple cider vinegar

Sometimes, factors like high blood sugar levels and disturbed insulin secretion are responsible for menstrual problems. Having apple cider vinegar can solve this problem. Especially, it can potentially restore ovulatory menstruation in women with PCOS, says a research published in The Tohoku Journal of Experimental Medicine. It can also help you treat obesity, a factor known to cause irregular periods. For better results, drink 15 grams of apple cider vinegar.

Eat pineapple

Pineapple contains an enzyme called bromelain. It helps in softening the uterus lining and regulating your periods. It can also help alleviate menstrual symptoms (menstrual cramps and headaches) due to its anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. Having approximately 80 grams of this fruit regularly can give you the required result.