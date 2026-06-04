8 highly contagious sexually transmitted diseases in the world and their symptoms

Sexually Transmitted Diseases Symptoms: Here are the top 8 most contagious and dangerous forms of STDs in the world. Check out their symptoms as well.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 4, 2026 8:19 AM IST

Many STDs Show No Symptoms at First: Warning Signs, Health Risks, and Prevention Tips You Should Know

Sexually transmitted diseases and known as STDs, have emerged as a growing public health concern worldwide. Recent reports suggest that infections such as chlamydia, gonorrhoea, syphilis, and genital herpes are increasingly being diagnosed among young adults, particularly those in their late 20s and early 30s. While many STDs can be treated effectively when detected early, delayed diagnosis and lack of awareness can lead to serious health complications, including infertility, chronic pain, pregnancy-related issues, and an increased risk of certain cancers.

One of the biggest challenges with STDs is that many infections do not cause noticeable symptoms in their early stages, allowing them to spread unknowingly from one person to another. This makes regular screening, open communication with partners, and practising safe sex more important than ever.

In this article, we take a closer look at some of the most common sexually transmitted diseases, their symptoms, risk factors, and potential complications. We also share expert-backed tips on prevention, early detection, and maintaining overall sexual health to help you stay informed, protected, and healthy.

What Are Sexually Transmitted Diseases?

Even though the world has reached far and conversations around sexual health have become more open, many people still hesitate to seek information or get distant due to Stigma and fear. If you understand the most common and contagious STD's it can become the first step towards protecting yourself and your partner. Many people still lack knowledge about this, and sexual health is as important as physical and mental health. Here is everything you need to know about transmissible infections, their symptoms, and why early detection can make a life-saving difference.

8 Highly Contagious Sexually Transmitted Diseases

You should have an understanding of sexually transmitted diseases, as it is important to be aware and take necessary precautions.

Chlamydia

It is one of the most common STDs worldwide, particularly among individuals who are aged 15 to 24. It often appears with no strong symptoms, but makes it easy to spread unknowingly, and when symptoms start to appear, they can occur with painful urination, unusual discharge and pelvic pain in women. If it is left untreated, it can also lead to serious complications like pelvic inflammatory disease and infertility which is easily treatable with antibiotics.

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Gonorrhea

This usually spreads through sexual activities. It does not show symptoms very strong that a person can think of, but it comes off very silently. Those who have this might have to go through burning during urination, greenish, discharge and lower abdominal pain, and it is really important to get it treated because such cases have increased over the recent years.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus

HIV is one of the most well-known STDs and is transmitted through sexual contact, blood and from mother to child. Early symptoms may also resemble flu, fever, sore throat, and swollen glands but many people may not notice anything for years. While there is no cure, modern therapy allows people to live long with this condition.

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

HPV is the most common STD globally. There are more than a hundred types, and some can cause genital warts while others increase the risk of cancers, including cervical, anal and throat cancer. You can get an HPV vaccine for prevention.

Herpes Simplex Virus

This virus comes in two forms: HSV-1 oral and HSV-2 genital. It can be transmitted through skin-to-skin contact, even when no visible sources are present. Symptoms of herpes simplex virus include painful blisters, itching, and tingling sensations.

Syphillis

This virus begins with a painless, sore, fallen by rashes, and a person might feel fate most of the time. If it is left untreated, it can damage your heart and brain.

Trichomoniasis

It is more common than many people. The symptoms of this disease include itching, false, smell, discharge, and discomfort during intercourse.

Hepatitis B

It is a viral infection that can affect the liver and spread through sexual contact, contaminated needles, and childbirth. It comes with symptoms like fatigue, jaundice, abdominal pain, and nausea. It is important to note that most of the time, these signs are not even visible.

Sexually Transmitted Diseases: How To Stay Safe From STDs?

Sexually transmitted diseases are common but often silent. But you can easily prevent them by regular screening and taking proper precautions during intimacy. If you discuss your sexual health, it can reduce the high risk involved, and if you are facing any problem, then you should consult a health expert.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. If you experience persistent fatigue, low energy, or any other symptoms mentioned-above, consult a qualified healthcare professional for proper evaluation and treatment.