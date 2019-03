The liver is an important part of the human digestive system. It helps in food metabolism, energy storage, detoxification, waste removal, immune system support and production of chemicals. And, jaundice is a liver disease that occurs due to the elevated levels of bilirubin. One of its main causes is hepatitis. Sadly, there is no diet that can bring your escalated bilirubin levels down. However, there are few healthy herbs that can potentially promote liver function and are may be effective in controlling it. Here we give you a list of those herbs.