8 Children, 1 Adult Dead After Eating Sea Turtle Meat; Several Hospitalised

While there is no known antidote for it, the disease can be prevented by avoiding the consumption of raw or cooked sea turtles. (Representational image/Freepik)

'Chelonitoxism' is a type of poisoning. It occurs after consumption of contaminated sea turtle meat. While affected turtles appear healthy, human poisoning can occur if the meat is cooked, eaten raw or boiled in soup.

There are many food items that are considered to be bizarre globally, but cherished and savoured within the communities where they are locally consumed. Sea turtle meat, for instance, is one such cuisine. But, in an unfortunate turn of events, as many as eight children and one adult died after consuming the meat in Pemba Island in the Zanzibar Archipelago, located off the coast of East Africa. While sea turtle meat is considered to be a delicacy by Zanzibar's people, news reports suggest it periodically results in deaths from 'chelonitoxism', which is a type of food poisoning. In this case, for instance, authorities said an additional 78 people have been hospitalised, according to the Associated Press.

Per the AP report, Mkoani district medical officer Dr Haji Bakari said the adult who died late last week was the mother of one of the children who succumbed earlier. He added that the turtle meat was consumed last week, on Tuesday. Reportedly, the meat is said to taste like beef with abundance of savoury fat. Dr Bakari told AP that laboratory tests had confirmed all the victims had eaten sea turtle meat. Zanzibar authorities reportedly sent a disaster management team that urged people to avoid eating sea turtles, most of which are protected species.

What Is Chelonitoxism?

According to the National Capital Poison Center, chelonitoxism is a 'rare and potentially life-threatening disease' that occurs due to consumption of contaminated sea turtle meat. While there is no known antidote for it, the disease can be prevented by avoiding the consumption of 'raw or cooked' sea turtles.

Additionally, 'harmful algal blooms' that are caused by the uncontrolled growth of algae species, can occur in marine or freshwater environments. The toxins produced by the 'rapidly proliferating algae' are associated with the development of multiple foodborne illnesses including shellfish poisoning, states the National Capital Poison Center. It adds that in freshwater environments, cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) produce toxins that affect the human nervous system, liver, and other organs. When humans come in contact with water contaminated with cyanobacteria, it leads to the following symptoms:

Abdominal pain

Nausea

Vomiting

Headache

Skin exposure to cyanobacteria can cause rashes, blistering, and itching.

Chelonitoxism is another type of poisoning believed to be related to cyanobacteria. As mentioned earlier, it occurs after consumption of contaminated sea turtle meat. "Affected turtles appear healthy and do not exhibit signs of illness, but human poisoning can occur if the turtle meat is cooked, eaten raw or boiled in soup," the National Capital Poison Center notes.

The Symptoms, Possibility Of Death

Common initial symptoms occur within a few days of eating the turtle meat and include:

Itching and pain in the mouth and throat

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

Mouth and tongue ulcerations may also be present

Some individuals may develop neurologic disturbances such as confusion, seizures, or coma

Survivors can have permanent disabilities including paralysis

Death may occur in severe cases of poisoning

Children are especially susceptible; the toxin can be passed in breast milk from a mother to her infant.

Treatment

Unfortunately, treatment options generally involve symptomatic or supportive care with intravenous fluids, electrolyte replacement, and respiratory support. Advanced medical care is often not available in the areas where this outbreak tends to occur. The diagnosis, too, is challenging to establish.