Being constantly curious about everything around us might help enhance our concentration regardless of the activity. @Shutterstock

Shrinking attention span isn’t anymore a problem that bothers a miniscule section of the global population. Reams of research in the field of cognitive skill shows that staying focussed have become a problem for millions across the world, irrespective of age and gender. A new study done at the

Technical University of Denmark reveals that global attention span is shrinking because of the unmanageably huge pool of data offered to the public. This research, featured in the magazine Nature Communications, observes that with an increase in the number of things to focus on, the duration of attention on each of them is also becoming sorter. For example, in 2013 a global Twitter trend used to last for an average of 17.5 hours. In 2016, the duration was cut short to only 11.9 hours. Our desire to shift our attention to new content doesn’t allow us to hold our attention to one thing, observes this new study.

Interestingly, some research shows that an average phone user looks at the phone at least 200 times a day. This means that we typically peek at our phones every five to six minutes when we are awake; how then do you think we can concentrate on the task at hand, studying for instance? Maybe we should try exercising our brains to increase its attention span.

Mindfulness techniques

One method, often employed to improve attention, is mindfulness techniques. These help the brain focus on the present moment without giving in to external distractions, which can, in turn, improve our attention and concentration.

Choose exercises that boost concentration Lie down and relax your muscles and focus on the beating of the heart. Practicing this will help you focus on the heart’s functioning, to a point where you can feel the flow of the blood. You could also simply sit on a chair and try to remain as still as possible. While it may seem difficult at first, over time, you’ll notice that you are able to sit without twitching for even as long as 15 minutes.

Learn to listen actively Being able to provide your complete attention to someone who is talking to you will not only improve your emotional connection with the person but will also boost your ability to focus.

Keep your curiosity alive

Try not to lose your sense of curiosity as you grow older. Children are naturally curious but as adults, we tend to lose this quality. Being constantly curious about everything around us might help enhance our concentration regardless of the activity.

Try to read more. Studies show that only about 5 percent of online readers finish an article they start online and there has also been a steady decline in the number of people who read books. Reading in general, especially longer pieces, will help strengthen your concentration and build focus.

As you start reading more, try to memorize a few lines every day. It can be your favorite author or poet or an intriguing article.

Be more mindful throughout the day Assign a time slot for meditation and try to follow various mindfulness techniques like being aware of the present and eating mindfully to see how it can improve your attention span.

Spot your distractions

List them out and attend to them after your current task. Thoughts of everyday things like what to cook for dinner or what to wear for the party next Friday often distract us while in the middle of important tasks. It might help to write down these distracting thoughts and attend to them later. That way you don’t lose your train of thought for the task at hand and you don’t forget any action required for distractions either.

Exercise regularly

This will boost physical and mental stamina. Regular routines, especially those that need you to follow instructions can help improve your attention span.

The text is sourced from zliving.com