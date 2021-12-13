77-YO Man Battling Stage 4 Prostate Cancer Nail Ice Skating: Warning Signs of Prostate Cancer You Should Never Ignore

Taking to Twitter, the man's daughter shared the video and wrote: "My father is 77 years old and has stage 4 prostate cancer. He decided to learn how to ice skate a few years ago." Watch the full video HERE.

Age is just a number, and this viral video on social media is a clear reminder of it. In the video, which has gone viral overnight, a 77-year-old man is caught performing an ice-skating routine with his instructor. This man in the video is battling stage-4 prostate cancer.

My father is 77 years old and has stage 4 prostate cancer. He decided to learn how to ice skate a few years ago, and just did this performance with his teacher. For anyone that thinks it's too late to try something new ❤️

Prostate Cancer

One of the most common cancers which affect men among all the other types of cancers is Prostate Cancer. It is usually spotted by an abnormal growth of cells in the prostate gland of a man. The prostate is a small walnut-shaped gland in males that produces the seminal fluid that nourishes and transports sperm.

Prostate Cancer: Signs You Should Never Ignore

Spotting the symptoms of any of the conditions is the most important thing when it comes to dealing with the disease or the treatment part. Here are some of the symptoms you should never ignore:

Frequent need to urinate Burning sensation while urinating Blood coming out with urine Unexplained pain and numbness Pain in the prostate area Loss of bladder or bowel control Erectile dysfunction Pain near the penis

Risk Factors of Prostate Cancer

Now, that you all know what symptoms can say that you are suffering from Prostate cancer, here are some of the risk factors of this condition that you should know:

Family history Age Obesity Race