With growing lifestyle challenges, people in India are now at risk of heart diseases at a much younger age. Some of the major reasons are long working hours, job stress, irregular meals, sleep deprivation and sedentary routine. This is leading to an increase in lifestyle diseases such as cardiovascular problems, obesity and diabetes.

While BMI is the most researched measure of generalized obesity, the distribution of fat or central obesity, commonly called belly fat, is a far more important factor for cardiovascular risk. When it comes to belly fat, there is a lack of awareness amongst people as they address it only for cosmetic reasons and not because it is detrimental to heart health. So to create greater awareness regarding this issue, Saffolalife Study 2018 addresses the “Impact of belly fat on Heart Health”. One of the key takeaways from this survey is that one may be at heart risk even if they have a lean body but have a paunch.

In Mumbai, while 77% people with belly fat are at heart risk, still 79% of Mumbaikars do not consider belly fat among the top 3 reasons for heart risk. Mumbaikars with belly fat are eating outside of home at least once a week (92%), junk food consumption (83%) and eating a heavy dinner (59%). Lifestyle habits which are common among Mumbaikars with belly fat are not getting sound sleep (61%), long working hours (62%) and not exercising regularly (55%). 70% of those who do not exercise regularly, state lack of time as the key reason for the same.

Dr Shashank Joshi (Endocrinologist, Padma Shree Awardee) said, “The study states that 67% of Indians with belly fat are at heart risk and thus this World Heart Day, we request every individual to become aware that they too can be at heart risk if they have belly fat.”

Dr CK Ponde (Senior Consultant Cardiologist), P.D. Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre said, “. This year’s key finding of the impact of abdominal fat on heart risk is especially critical for Mumbaikars, who at 77%, are at the highest risk among the four cities surveyed. With this knowledge, I urge Mumbaikars to take active steps towards taking care of their heart health.”

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija said, “I urge every individual to start making small but significant changes in their lifestyle so that they can address the belly fat issue. This is easily done by eating right, avoiding junk food, exercising regularly, sleeping well and reducing stress. Start looking after your heart, eat high-fibre foods, go for a walk and get the sleep your body needs.”

