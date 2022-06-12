7 Ways To Manage Hypertension or High Blood Pressure Without Medication

There are many ways to lower your BP without the help of prescription medication. Take a look at each of them.

Hypertension or high blood pressure is a condition in which the blood flows through the veins at an extremely high rate of pressure. It is often called the 'silent killer' because hypertension comes with mild to zero symptoms. However, when left untreated, this condition can also lead to death as well. Therefore, it is important that you know what are the subtle symptoms of this condition and how one can effectively manage it.

How you live matters, when it comes to managing such health issues. The diet that you follow or the exercise regime that you swear by is important when we talk about high blood pressure or hypertension. Coming to the management part, medication is almost always an option to lower your blood pressure. However, there are also many ways to lower your BP without the help of prescription medication. Yes, you heard that right, hypertension or high blood pressure can be managed by making some easy changes to your lifestyle.

9 Symptoms of Hypertension

Before we tell you how you can manage hypertension or high blood pressure without medication, it is important for everyone to understand the signs and symptoms of this silent killer. Although, mostly High BP is considered an asymptomatic health condition, here are some of the common signs that one should never ignore.

Severe headaches Bleeding from nose Extreme fatigue or tiredness Brain fogging or confusion Loss of vision Pinching pain in the chest Difficulty in breathing Uneven heartbeat Blood coming out in the urine

How To Manage Hypertension?

Health conditions are a product of your lifestyle - they way you live and the way you treat your body matters a lot. This also includes - what you eat and what you let your body consume on a daily basis. Here are some of the lifestyle changes that can help you deal with hypertension or high blood pressure:

Lifestyle Changes

As we promised above, we will share some of the most effective ways to control high blood pressure or hypertension without medication, here, take a look at each of them:

Say no to tobacco

Smoking tobacco can lead to several chronic health conditions. One of the most common ones is hypertension or high blood pressure. So, without any further adieu, stop smoking.

Workout/exercise regularly

Working out regularly is not only good for your overall health and fitness, but it also helps in managing high blood pressure. Experts say that regular exercise can keep your heart strong and healthy. Apart from this, exercising regularly can help get rid of stress, which is one of the most common causes of high blood pressure.

Watch what's on your plate

Following a healthy diet is very important for overall health. However, it is more important when it comes to managing high blood pressure or hypertension. Choose diets high in fruits and vegetables, lean meats, high fibre and whole grains.

Be careful of weight gain

Another great way to dodge the medicines and go for all the natural ways to manage hypertension is to manage weight. How are these two related? well, experts say that maintaining a healthy weight for your body will reduce the amount of strain on your heart, and help regulate BP.

Do not consume excessive sodium

Did you know the amount of sodium you are taking can harm and affect your body? Yes, and out of all the conditions it can lead to, high blood pressure is the most dangerous one. Look for food items to include in your daily diet that is low or has no sodium content to reduce overall intake and help lower blood pressure.

Addicted to alcohol? It can be harmful

Drinking alcohol can lead to several health issues. One of the common side effects of drinking too much alcohol is high blood pressure or hypertension. So, if you are trying to manage your high BP, watch out for your consumption.

Feeling stressed? Manage it before it is too late

To keep your blood pressure under control, you need to keep a close check on your stress levels. Try and include meditation, breathing techniques, yoga asanas to stay safe from high blood pressure.