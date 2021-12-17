7 Warning Signs Your Pet Could Be Overweight; Here's How You Can Help Them

Dr. Pranjal Khandare, Veterinary officer at Wiggles.in

Chubby pets may be easy (read: adorable) on the eyes but their extra pounds can be the cause of severe health problems. Being overweight can reduce your pet's lifespan and lead to long-term health problems. Overweight pets are at a higher risk for joint pains, inflammation, back problems, arthritis, and even heart and lung dysfunction. Sometimes, it can be hard to know if your pet needs to shed some pounds. Hence, TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr. Pranjal Khandare, Veterinary officer at Wiggles.in to understand the 7 warning signs that can tell you that your pet could be overweight.

Their Collar Has Become Tighter Than Usual

A tight collar might be one of the first and most noticeable signs of obesity in your pet. If you notice that your pet's collar or harness is a little snugger than usual, instead of loosening the collar or zipping up the harness tightly, weigh your pet and see if they're displaying other unusual signs. Speak to your veterinarian about this too.

They Aren't Able To Groom Themselves Well

Overweight pets may have difficulty grooming themselves. Obese pets aren't flexible enough to reach all the areas of their body and groom themselves. In dogs, you may notice their hair coat appears oilier or you may see mats and flakes on their body.

You Can't Feel The Ribs

When you lift your cat or hug your dog, you should be able to feel their ribs easily. What it means is that to feel your pet's rib cage you needn't press too hard. If you feel there's an excessive layer of fat and you can't feel the rib cage, you might have to speak to your vet. On the other hand, a rib cage that is too prominent might be a sign of malnutrition.

They Are Constipated or Gassy

Obesity, less movement, and exercise or slow abdominal function can unsurprisingly cause tummy issues for your pet. Constipation and increased flatulence are signs your pet is having trouble digesting food due to obesity-related issues. The main cause for this is an unhealthy diet with too much fat and not enough fiber. Speaking to a pet nutritionist or dietician can help you find the perfect diet plan for your pet.

They Should Have A Distinct Waistline

Dr. Pranjal Khandare, Veterinary Officer at Wiggles.in says "We use something known as Body Composition Score or BCS to know if a pet is overweight. The BCS scale is scored from 1 to 9 where 5 to 9 is the ideal body weight. Part of BCS is to check a pet's waistline. If this waistline is not easily distinguishable, your pet may weigh on the heavier side."

When you look at your pet from the top you should be able to tell where their waistline begins and ends. When seen from the side, your pet's abdomen should tuck up when it reaches their back legs. If your pet's abdomen looks like it has a uniform circumference from the top then it may be a sign of them being overweight.

They Have Low Stamina or Less Interest In Physical Activities

If your pet is showing lesser interest in activities they once enjoyed like chasing the ball, running or playing with you and are getting tired easily, it could mean they're getting overweight. Being overweight can lower their stamina and make them physically weak. Dogs may also pant more often or have labored breathing as the excess fat acts as insulation.

They Have Trouble Standing or Walking

If your pet has a different gait, slower walk, or takes a longer time in standing up, they may be overweight. The extra pounds put pressure on their joints making it harder for them to walk or go on about their daily activities. In some pets, it may even cause arthritis. Trouble standing, walking or having issues with mobility may not always be a weight-related problem and could indicate other medical conditions.

If you notice any of the above signs in your pets, you must speak to a veterinarian. Not all signs indicate your pet is overweight, nevertheless, speaking to your veterinarian is the best way to ensure your pet stays healthy.

What Can You Do To Help Overweight Pets?

Speak to your veterinarian before taking any steps to tackle your pet's weight-related issues. Some tips that should help you are:

Keep your pets active. Regular exercise and playtime is important Choose a healthy and nutritious diet, get a customized diet plan if needed Lessen the number of treats Weekly/Bi-weekly swimming sessions can help overweight senior pets Stick to the routine once their ideal weight is attained

We hope this helps in maintaining your pet's weight and ensuring they live a long, healthy, and happy life.