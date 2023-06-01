7 Unusual Ways High Blood Pressure Can Affect Your Kidneys

Can High Blood Pressure Lead to Kidney Damage or Failure?

Uncontrolled high blood pressure can cause arteries around the kidneys to narrow, weaken or harden. This can cause sever damage to the arteries and create hindrance in the blood flow.

High blood pressure, often known as hypertension, can significantly affect a person's general health. Millions of people throughout the world suffer from this ailment, which is one of the main causes of chronic renal failure. The kidneys are crucial organs that remove extra fluid and waste from the body. The kidneys' brittle blood vessels can be damaged by hypertension, decreasing renal function and leading to a host of significant medical conditions. We spoke to Dr Anand Dharaskar, Consultant Urology, Manipal Hospital, Baner-Pune, to understand how high blood pressure affects the kidneys.

Effects of High Blood Pressure On The Body

This chronic illness, which puts stress on the heart and blood vessels, develops when the force of blood on the artery walls is consistently too high. As a result, the blood vessels become harder and narrower. High blood pressure can harm the kidneys in a number of ways. One of the most common complications of hypertension is renal injury, which can lead to chronic renal disease and, in severe cases, kidney failure.

Nephrons, which are tiny blood vessels made up of the kidneys, filter waste and extra fluid from the blood. Over time, hypertension can harm these blood vessels, impairing the kidneys' capacity to function normally. As a result, the blood may get clogged with waste products, seriously harming the kidneys and other organs.

Know the initial signs

One of the initial signs of kidney damage brought on by hypertension is the protein in the urine. Due to damage to the renal blood vessels, protein can now escape and pass via the urine. As kidney disease progresses, the kidneys lose their ability to filter waste and excess fluid from the blood, resulting in toxic buildup in the body.

Kidney Damage Due To High BP: Ways To Manage It

An important factor in controlling hypertension and lowering the risk of kidney damage is lifestyle. Controlling blood pressure by dietary modifications and medication is the first step. Easing the pressure on the kidneys' blood arteries, this can assist to limit additional damage.

Other way-of-life adjustments that can help prevent kidney damage from hypertension include:

Consuming a nutritious diet reduced in salt, fat, and cholesterol Maintaining a healthy weight Engaging in regular physical activity Limiting alcohol consumption Quitting smoking

In addition to these lifestyle changes, people with hypertension should also have regular check-ups with their doctor to monitor their blood pressure and kidney function. Early intervention can help to delay or even halt the progression of the disease if renal impairment is discovered.

The condition of the kidneys can be significantly impacted by hypertension. High blood pressure damage can make it harder for the kidneys to function properly, which can cause a number of major health issues. However, it is feasible to prevent hypertension from harming the kidneys and lower the chance of developing chronic kidney disease by regulating blood pressure with dietary changes and medicines. Regular doctor visits can also aid in the early detection of kidney impairment, enabling rapid treatment.

