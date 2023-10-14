7 High Cholesterol Warning Signs On Legs And Feet

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
High cholesterol is a serious health condition that is marked by the excessive presence of a waxy-fatty-like substance called cholesterol in the blood. The condition, when left untreated can wreak havoc inside the heart, leaving the body suffering from severe consequences including heart attack and stroke.
So what actually happens when your cholesterol levels shoot up suddenly? High cholesterol levels can be a serious health concern, as they can increase your risk of developing a serious heart condition and other cardiovascular health issues. While high cholesterol often doesn't cause any obvious signs and symptoms, there are a few unusual symptoms that can show up in your body when there is a spike in the levels of bad cholesterol in the blood.
These 7 signs and symptoms of high cholesterol in legs and feet should never be ignored at any cost:
High cholesterol (too much bad cholesterol) can often lead to peripheral artery disease (PAD), which is a condition that is marked by plaque buildup in the arteries that help supply blood to your legs and feet. The plaque formation inside the arteries can reduce the blood flow to your legs and feet, leaving them feeling cold and frozen, even in warm weather.
A sudden loss of hair in your legs and feet can be another warning sign of high cholesterol. When blood flow to your legs is reduced, it can damage the hair follicles, causing hair to fall out.
High levels of bad cholesterol in the body can also cause changes in the skin of your legs. For example, your skin may become either pale, shiny, or thin. One who is suffering from high cholesterol may also develop sores or ulcers on the legs that are taking a long time to heal.
When your blood circulation is not perfect, your legs and other areas of your body may show up this warning sign -- change of skin colour to blue. If you notice this sign, make sure to see a doctor and get your cholesterol levels checked.
A sudden burning sensation in your toes is another warning sign of PAD that shouldn't be ignored at any cost. This burning sensation occurs due to the reduction of the usual blood flow to your legs and feet which can cause damage to the nerves in the legs.
The next warning symptom that one can easily spot when there is a spike in bad blood cholesterol levels is leg pain or cramps at night. The pain may be caused especially due to the reduction of the blood flow. These night cramps can be severe and painful, and they may also make it difficult for you to sleep.
One warning sign of high cholesterol can also include numbness in the legs. This mainly happens due to the reduction in the flow of the blood caused by the formation of plaque inside the arteries.
Apart from what you notice in your legs and feet, high cholesterol can also cause some other symptoms in your body, these include:
There are several lifestyle factors that contribute to the rise of 'high cholesterol' levels in the body. Therefore, one must realize that it is important to maintain good and healthy lifestyle habits to keep bad cholesterol levels under control. These changes may include:
Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the symptoms if they persist for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.
