7 Unusual Symptoms of Diabetes In Eyes: Here's How A Diabetic Eye Looks Like

- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
Diabetes, an irreversible health condition that arises from uncontrolled or unmanaged high blood sugar levels is one of the top diseases found in India. According to the statistics, half of the Indians are dealing with this health condition. As per the global health body, India is called the 'capital' of diabetes.
Diabetes can affect your body in many ways. It affects the body's ability to produce or use insulin effectively to control blood sugar (glucose) levels. Insulin is a hormone used in the conversion of blood glucose (that the body gets from food) into energy that the body requires to function properly. When a person is diagnosed with diabetes, it means he/she has too much glucose in the blood. Diabetes can damage the heart, kidneys and blood vessels. It damages small blood vessels in the eye as well. Even if diabetes is well controlled, it can affect your regular eye care. Today, in this article, we will take a close look at the signs that the eyes can give when blood sugar levels are getting out of control.
Diabetic eye disease is a group of all the possible eye problems that can affect a patient suffering from the condition. These complications in the eyes of a diabetic can include diabetic retinopathy, diabetic macular oedema, cataracts, and glaucoma. There are 4 major contributors to a diabetic eye, these include:
Here are some signs and symptoms of diabetes that one can spot in their eyes:
However, there is something that one should also know about this condition and its early symptoms in the eyes. According to the experts, often there are no early symptoms of diabetic eye disease. One may not even have any kind of pain or changes in vision as damage begins to grow inside the eyes, particularly with diabetic retinopathy.
As per experts, uncontrolled and unmanaged diabetes can cause severe damage to the eye and can also lead to vision loss or blindness. But this can be managed with some easy lifestyle changes, or by simply taking care of the condition. Below listed are some of the best ways to manage diabetes and keep the eye healthy.
Note: The best preventive measure for a diabetic eye is getting a full, dilated eye exam annually.
Follow us on