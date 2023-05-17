7 Unusual Symptoms of Dengue Virus Infection You Shouldn't Ignore

Dengue virus signs: Take a look at these 7 unusual symptoms which often gets ignored.

Most people are aware of the dengue virus and its symptoms. The disease is prevalent in tropical and sub-tropical climates like India. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over half of the world's population is at risk of the dengue virus with over 100-400 million new infections occurring yearly.

Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus (DENV). the virus is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. The DENV can at times be asymptomatic in people while on the other hand, it can cause severe symptoms that can even cause death. The disease poses a significant risk to immuno-compromised people such as young kids, elderly people, and people with comorbidities. The dengue virus is an evolving virus that comes up with new and stronger strains periodically. The new evolution of the dengue virus occurs because of genetic mutations or the introduction of new viruses from other regions.

New Strains of Dengue Virus and Their Types

Dengue virus is caused by four different serotypes of the virus, known as DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4. Each type represents a distinct strain of the virus. The latest strain DENV-2 is known to be one of the most lethal variants that cause severe symptoms of dengue. These may include:

High Fever

Sudden onset of high fever, often reaching 104 F (40 C). The fever may last for 2 to 7 days.

Severe Headaches

Intense headaches, which are often described as a "pressure" or "throbbing" sensation.

Eye Pain

Pain behind the eyes, particularly during eye movements. This is a characteristic symptom of dengue fever.

Muscle and Joint Pain

Severe muscle and joint pain, often referred to as "breakbone fever." The pain can be debilitating and is commonly experienced in the lower back, limbs, and joints.

Rash

The appearance of a maculopapular rash (red spots or bumps) on the skin, which may be itchy. The rash typically starts on the trunk and spreads to the limbs.

Fatigue

Profound fatigue and weakness, often lasting for weeks even after the fever subsides.

Nausea and Vomiting

Feeling of nausea, sometimes accompanied by vomiting.

Mild Bleeding

In some cases, there may be minor bleeding manifestations, such as nosebleeds, bleeding gums, or easy bruising.

How To Protect Yourself From Dengue?

As the viral season comes back, it is important to take care of oneself from the disease. A few steps one can take to ensure prevention are:

Remove Mosquito Breeding Sites: Empty, clean, or cover these areas to eliminate potential breeding sites for mosquitoes. Use Mosquito Nets and Screens: Sleep under a mosquito net, especially if you live in an area with a high dengue risk. Ensure windows and doors have screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home. Wear Protective Clothing: When outdoors, wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks, and shoes to minimize exposed skin and reduce mosquito bites. Apply Mosquito Repellent: Use an insect and reapply as directed and follow instructions for safe usage, particularly for children. Avoid going outdoors during peak time: Mosquitoes come out in the evening time and are the most active through the night. It is advisable to avoid going outdoors during this time.

The new strains of dengue are a cause of concern but by taking preventive steps one can minimize the risk of the disease. If any symptoms occur, one should immediately connect with a doctor for treatment.

