7 Unique Methods To Take Care Of Your Heart Health Without Doctors’ Help

Unique Ways To Boost Your Heart Health

Staying healthy today has become a lot easier with advanced technology. Take a look at these ways of taking care of your heart health on your own and avoid a trip to the doctor.

The environment you are surrounded with could be influencing your poor heart health. It is essential that you recognize these along with regular appointments with the doctor and taking medicines. It could be stress because of certain people in your life who is adding on to the anxiety. Negativity also has a bad influence on heart health. Make sure you eliminate everything that is deteriorating your health.

Staying healthy today has become a lot easier. People don't just need to consult doctors for the smallest of issues. You are surrounded by new technology, take advantage of them. Don't follow the old traditional ways to take care of your cardiovascular health.

Do High Intensity Interval Training

The best way to ensure that you have a healthy heart is by ensuring there is enough oxygen circulation in your body. In order to do that, expert have recommended a different training method called high intensity interval training (HIIT). Through this method, a person is made to do intense exercise to make his or her heart beat fast and then gradually slow down to recover. This process is repeated a few times. This can get you fitter faster as compared to the slow and continuous aerobic sessions. Experts found out that a six-week HIIT was effective in reducing the risks of heart diseases and it was also effective in reducing belly fat and systolic blood pressure.

Wear A Smart Watch

Technology has brought these luxuries to your doorstep. You can actually keep your health in check through the data provided by your smart watch. A smart watch will have a record of your heart beat per minute. Keep a tab on it. The lower your heart beats the fitter you are.

Track your heart rate recovery through your watch. Keep a tab on whether your heart rate drops low in the first minutes after you exercise. This will tell you whether or not you have a healthy heart. A smart watch will also be able to keep a record of how many hours you are sleeping. Research suggests, people who sleep less than six hours a day are more prone to have plaque laden arteries as compared to people who get seven to eight hours of sleep.

Add Salmon To Your Daily Diet

Omega 3 fatty acids are the very beneficial for your heart. It has properties that reduce inflammation, maintain healthy arteries, and also keeps a check on triglyceride levels.

Have Avocado

Not only are avocados a great source of heart-healthy fats, but they're also loaded with fiber. Avocados are very rich in fiber and good for heart health.

Healthy Shake For Your Heart

A healthy drink is a good and easy way to keep you fit. You can whip up a shake with these following nutrients: Fiber, vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals. They are all essential for good heart health.

Go Low On Salt

Sodium is not essentially bad for health, but if consumed in large quantities, it could cause heart problems. So, experts suggest that you replace you salt with large crystal salts or pink Himalayan salts, which do not have any harmful effects on health.

Stay Optimistic

New research shows that when you're optimistic, it lowers your risk of heart disease by 35 per cent. Staying happy and positive is the key to a healthy heart.

