It is disheartening to see that the most important part of a woman’s physiology and her reproductive system, the vagina, is the least talked about in terms of health and hygiene. However, one should realize that apart from being a key organ for intercourse and reproduction, it deserves a lot more attention than it’s usually given. The reason being that a healthy vagina not only improves your sex life drastically, but it even boosts overall health and well-being too. Here are ways in which you can keep your intimate area clean and healthy.

Always wash the entire area cautiously: It is imperative to keep your vaginal area, including the labia and the vulva, clean to restrict any bacterial build-up and avoid certain infections. However, the vaginal area that is acidic in nature also houses beneficial bacteria that contribute towards maintaining a normal pH level and keeping the area clean on its own. That said, you still need to put in some effort to ensure cleanliness and hygiene. Try not to use the conventional soap and water method for the said purpose. ‘Soap and water are both harsh and dehydrating mediums for cleaning the intimate area. While soaps have a pH in the range of eight to 11 and water a neutral pH, both when used in combination to clean, can wash off the protective acid cover that is naturally present in the pubic area,’ says Dr Kaustubh D. Kulkarni, Clinical Director and Co-founder of Siddhi Life Assisted Reproduction Centre. Also read on other tips and tricks to improve your vaginal health.

Choose over the counter products wisely: There are many over the counter vaginal washes and douches that promise to keep the vaginal area clean and protect it from bacterial infections and other UTIs. However, it is important to read the labels carefully before you pick up one of these products, as some of them might contain elements that could do more harm than good. ‘If you ever pick up one make sure that the product has lactic acid as one of its major components, as lactic acid will ensure maintenance of the pH balance of the area,’ says Dr Kulkarni. Alternatively, you can also make a wash at home with baking soda and water which is natural and is believed to be very effective. Remember while cleaning the area always do so from front to back and not vice versa to avoid cross contamination. Also read about the six common causes of UTIs a woman can suffer from.

Take good care after an intercourse: While you do everything to keep your vagina healthy, if you remain ignorant about cleaning the area after a romantic night, then there’s a good chance that all your efforts might go down the drain. It is ideal to get up and clean yourself after intercourse to restrict bacterial build-up that can give rise to infections or other symptoms like burning and itching in the area, especially if you have multiple partners. Remember, after intercourse, the remnant of semen, vaginal discharge and the added dampness makes the area prone to infections, in case your hygiene quotient isn’t up to the mark. So make it a point to clean the area thoroughly after the act. Also read how to last longer in the bed – 5 useful tips for the wild night.

Eat a balanced diet: Did you know that what you eat can have an effect on the health of your vagina in many ways. For instance, foods and beverages that give you a bad breath like coffee, beer or acidic foods, are also responsible for a foul smell in the vaginal area too. Foods that are loaded with spices and cause acidity can also disturb the pH balance in the vaginal area. These food habits make the area prone to infections as well. To avoid this, make sure that your daily diet includes neutralisers like fruits of different varieties and sizes. For the same reason, make sure that you don’t avoid drinking at least eight glasses of water during the day.

Take special care during menstruation: During menstruation the normal pH balance of the vaginal area goes a little haywire, so special care should be taken to restore normalcy in the area. Always make it a point to wash the area thoroughly with warm water before every change. In case you aren’t able to do so every time, wipe the area with a clean feminine wipe or dry tissue paper. Ensure that you change your sanitary napkin frequently, at least once in every six hours. Remember that menstrual blood trapped in the sanitary napkin along with dampness can increase your chance of getting a bacterial or viral infection. Remember that prolonged use of a sanitary pad, without frequent changing can also lead to rashes that could be very hard to deal with. Hence, it is imperative to be clean and hygienic during those days to ensure that you don’t compromise on your well being. Also read about 10 hygienic rules to maintain during menstruation.

Wear comfortable clothes: All that designer wear lingerie that you pick up so lovingly may be a great choice for a night of passion, but it might not be the best thing for your body all the time. Soft breathable fabric that ensures proper airflow is an ideal choice. So even if your wardrobe has loads of fashionable lingerie don’t forget to stock up on basic cotton undergarments too. Save the designer ones for special occasions. Make it a point to be quick to change your undergarments after exercise or if you sweat excessively. Dampness and moistness in the area is ideal for a yeast infection to set in.

Visit a gynecologist regularly: Though this is a personal choice, it’s better if you make it a habit. Women, especially in their prime neglect a consultation with the gynecologist until it is an emergency or is something related to conception and pregnancy. However, an internal check-up at least once in a year will help you not only keep the vaginal area healthy and infection free, but it can also help avert the onset of various problems that are a lot more serious. Also read about the eight reasons that could make you seek for an gynecologist’s appointment.

