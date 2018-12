Is your colleague who sits beside you constantly coughing? Are you afraid of suffering from cold or flu as someone in your family has it? Then, don’t fret now, just follow these fool-proof hacks and keep flu germs at bay.

1: Discard those towels

If any of your family members are sick then try to replace their towels with paper towels. Since flu germs tend to cling to the fabric which can make you susceptible to flu as well! You can also replace your water glasses with paper ones to avoid the spread of germs.

2: Maintain good hand hygiene

If your hand is full of germs then it can easily enter your body when you touch your eyes or mouth. So, see to it that you wash your hands thoroughly. Just scrub your hands thoroughly by using soap and water. You should wash your hands before preparing food, going to the loo or while taking care of someone who is suffering from cold and flu. Moreover, you can also opt for a hand sanitizer recommend by your doctor.

3: Make sure to cover your mouth

While coughing you must use a tissue or a handkerchief which can avoid the spread of germs. Avoid coughing on to your hand. If you do so there are chances of germs spreading in your body.

4: Be at home if you are sick

If you are unwell and suffering from cold and flu then many people may fall sick due to you. It can be more serious for people who have weak immunity, children or pregnant women. You can rest by taking a couple of days off. But, at home make sure that your room is clean by getting rid of that dust and dirt.

5: Maintain a safe distance from people who are unwell

In case your friend or a family member has flu, try to stay away from them. If you are required to take care of them then make sure to maintain proper hand hygiene, you can also use a mask and a hand sanitizer from time to time.

6: Disinfectant is the need of the hour

If anyone in your family is sick then just spray disinfectant on things like the computer, phones, doorknobs and so no, which may contribute in spreading of the germs due to which you may get flu.

7: Flu vaccination

Ideally, anyone over six years of age can get that shot. But, especially older adults, pregnant women, people suffering from asthma and those who have a weak immune system, should not miss it. Speak to your doctor in case you have any doubts or want to know more about the vaccination.