There's hardly any clarity on when the COVID-19 pandemic is going to end. Meanwhile the government has been increasing the lockdown period every month. Amidst all the chaos and state of panic across the country, many people who are stuck at home are suffering from mental health issues like stress, anxiety and depression. While a lot has been said poor mental well being, there is not enough awareness about what good mental health is like. Yes, having good mental health is much more than just the absence of diagnosable mental health problems. Therefore, it is important to recognize that you are in a good mental condition. So, here we are with a list of 7 such signs, which indicate that you are doing great mentally.

You express your problems

Instead of internalizing your emotions and wondering about them while looking at a blank wall, if you are voicing your thoughts then it is a good sign. Talking about what is bothering you is a healthy way of dealing with stressful emotions and it shows that you are in a good mental space.

You are eating properly

When you are providing your body with enough nutrients and having a well-balanced diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, it signifies that you are taking care of your mental health properly. Also, eating on time and eating a healthy amount of food is also a good sign.

You have your boundaries set

When you take care of your mental health by putting yourself first instead of thinking what others expect from you, it shows that you’re loving yourself more. And pouring your energies into what you love to do is also a positive indication that your mental health is intact.

You stay in touch

Another sign that you are in mental health is when you are making an effort to stay in touch. No matter if you are away from your friends and family during lockdown, if you prefer to reply to their texts or video call, it is definitely a good sign.

You ask for help

In case you ask for help when feeling weak or blue sometimes, this means that you recognize the signals of poor mental health. Be it consulting a therapist or talking to a friend, you are taking the right step.

You have made your peace with what you are

It is very important to know that it is okay not to feel good at times. If you are a bit down or not-so-happy everyday, you don’t need to criticize yourself for it. There are things which may not be in your control everytime. Meanwhile, on the other hand, it is equally important for you to feel proud of your achievements and work towards bettering yourself.

You spend some ‘me’ time

It is great to spend some time alone with yourself where you can indulge in something creative. Whether it is reading a book, pursuing a hobby or even watching your fav movie, if you are actively taking out time to ensure that you feel good, then you are on the right track.