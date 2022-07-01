7 Side Effects of Vasectomy You Should Know

Blood In Semen And 7 Other Side Effects of Vasectomy You Should Know

What is a vasectomy? Many of you must have heard about vasectomy, but only a few know everything about this procedure. In this article, we tell you what vasectomy is all about and what are the side effects of this procedure.

In medical definition, vasectomy is the procedure that includes surgical cutting and sealing of part of each vas deferens, typically as a means of sterilization. It is also known as permanent contraception. What happens during a vasectomy? During the procedure, the male vasa deferentia are cut and tied or sealed so as to prevent sperm from entering the urethra and thereby prevent fertilization (unwanted pregnancy) of a female through any kind of sexual intercourse.

Side Effects of Vasectomy

Are there any after-effects on the health of a man post-vasectomy? Yes, there are some side effects of this procedure. Let's take a look at each of them and understand better how to manage your health post-vasectomy.

Unexplained blood in semen Bleeding or a blood clot (hematoma) inside the scrotum Bruises on the upper skin of the scrotum Infection in the surgery site Pain in the surgery site Pain near the scrotum area Swelling

Long-Term Side Effects of Vasectomy

Yes, there are many long-term side effects of vasectomy as well, which is why you must know them and take a good care at managing them. Some of the long-term side effects of vasectomy are:

Hematoma formation Unexplained infection Sterilization failure Sperm granulomas Chronic pain syndrome

Can a Vasectomy Cause Erectile Dysfunction?

Well, the chances are very rare. According to the experts, vasectomy is a low-risk procedure but it has a high chance of forming infections, chronic pain, and some other health complications that we have listed above. However, it doesn't directly cause impotence or affect your sexuality. Therefore, if somebody is saying this, then you need to know that it is a myth.