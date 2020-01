Vitamin D, also known as the sunshine vitamin, is an essential nutrient that helps in calcium absorption, a bodily function necessary for strong bones and teeth. Unfortunately, a large cross section of the global population is suffering from vitamin D deficiency. Surprisingly, a lack of this vitamin is a phenomenon among people from the tropical zones as well where there is no dearth of sunlight. In such areas, the problem is exposure to sunlight.

Under the climatic conditions of India, the recommended daily allowance of vitamin D is 400-800 IU/day. However, some studies suggest that the figure should be between 1000-4000 IU/day. The requirement varies, depending on the climate zone you belong to. You need to watch out for the symptoms of vitamin D deficiency. While the most common manifestation is pain in the bone and muscles, there are other signals too, that you aren’t aware of. Here, we guide you through some of them.

You feel low

Vitamin D is responsible for the transformation of amino acid tryptophan into serotonin. Lack of this vitamin impedes the production of this neurotransmitter that controls your mood. Low levels of serotonin can make you feel low. This vitamin can also affect the function of neurotransmitters, dopamine and norepinephrine . A research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition also found that women with higher vitamin D levels experienced reduced symptoms of depression.

Your fat retention is high

According to a study published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, lack of vitamin D can make you fat. The participants of this research were hockey players. Insufficient higher fat mass was found to be the manifestation of vitamin D in them.

You have a thinning mane

There could be numerous culprits behind your thinning hair. One of them could be an autoimmune disorder known as alopecia areata, suggest scientific studies. This condition, again, is associated with vitamin D deficiency. In fact, research indicates that inadequate vitamin D elevates your risk of developing alopecia areata.

You sweat a lot

Do you have a sweaty head? Experts are of the opinion that this may be a signal of low vitamin D. Otherwise, perspiration is a healthy process. It helps you get rid of toxins from the body.

You are always tired

Starting from anaemia to thyroid disorder, there could be myriad reasons behind fatigue. One of the culprits is vitamin D deficiency. Quite a few observational studies have revealed that women with low levels of this vitamin complain of persistent tiredness. Their condition, however, improves when their vitamin D intake increases.

You are drowsy forever Research suggests that low vitamin D levels can lead to sleepiness directly or by inducing pain. Pain in the bones and muscles are common among people with low vitamin D levels.

Your BP levels are high

According to the findings of some studies, high levels of 25-hydroxyvitamin D could bring down your risk of high blood pressure and therefore, hypertension. There’s also a group of studies that claim that vitamin D supplementation could prevent some cardiovascular diseases.