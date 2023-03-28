7 Out Of Every 10 Urban Indians Experience Digestive Issues: Survey

Acidity/heartburn tops the list of digestive health issues reported by urban Indians. Here are some factors that may lead to poor gut health.

Digestive health issues are very common, especially among urban Indian population. 7 out of every 10 people suffer from some or the other digestive issues, with acidity/heartburn leading the list, according to a survey recently conducted by Indian Dietetic Association, Mumbai in collaboration with Country Delight. Almost 60 per cent of these respondents said they experience digestive health issues every week while 12 per cent of them said they suffer every day.

The 'Gut Health Survey' was conducted online, and responses were collected from more than 2000 respondents (25-50 years) in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Interestingly, the majority of the participants (80 per cent) knew that digestive issues could lead to long-term lifestyle diseases, and many have even changed their diet as a preventive measure.

Factors that lead to digestive issues

Consumption of junk/processed/packaged food may be the cause of your digestive issues. In the survey, about 63 per cent of respondents said they eat junk or processed or packaged food every week, and gastric issues were recorded amongst 68 per cent of them.

Digestive issues can lead to non-communicable diseases

The prevalence of digestive health issues among urban Indians is concerning as poor gut health can lead to Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD's) such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and heart diseases, the survey noted.

Poor gut health can affect your mental health too

The survey also found that those who suffer from digestive/gut health issues every week also experience certain mental health challenges such as anxiety, poor memory, mood swings, and lack of energy significantly more than those who suffered less frequent bouts of digestive issues. This proves that there is a strong gut-brain connection.

Women, in particular, face lack of energy, mood swings, feeling low, and anxiety.

How to prevent gut health issues

The survey emphasized that by making simple lifestyle changes, including increasing physical activity, changing dietary habits, and switching to chemically-free, natural whole foods and fresh dairy products, people can protect their gut health and maintain overall well-being.

Why digestive issues are common in urban population?

The high prevalence of digestive health issues among urban population is mostly due to poor dietary and lifestyle habits, said Naaznin Husein, National Executive Committee Member- IDA & Ex-President IDA Mumbai chapter.

Chakradhar Gade, Co-founder and CEO, Country Delight, expressed concern that modern-day lifestyle has led to a rise in stress, poor quality of sleep, and anxiety among people. These problems can potentially lead to greater adverse medical conditions in the future, he said.

More than half of the survey respondents reported experiencing these issues on a regular basis.