7 Natural Ways To Boost Vitamin D Levels During The Cold Winter Months

Know 7 natural and effective ways to boost vitamin D levels during cold winter months and support immunity, bone health, and overall well-being.

Vitamin D is often called the "sunshine vitamin" because our body makes it when the skin is exposed to sunlight. In cold months, short days, poor sunlight, being indoors may decrease the levels of vitamin D. This could cause fatigue, depressed immunity, pains and mood swings. The good news is that, even during winter, one can be sure of the natural means of ensuring the healthy level of vitamin D.

7 Natural Ways To Boost Vitamin D Levels

Here are some of the natural ways to boost vitamin D levels during winters:

1. Get Sunlight Whenever Possible

The sun is the most effective source of vitamin D even during winter, and one should look at going outside during the morning between 10 am and 2 pm when the sun is at its highest. It can be helpful to get your face, arms, or hands uncovered during 15-20 minutes a few times a week. It is not effective to sit near the sunny window because the glass prevents UVB rays that are required to make vitamin D.

2. Include Vitamin D-Rich Foods

There are food items that are the natural source of vitamin D and must be included in your winter food. These are egg yolks, fatty fish such as salmon and sardines, mushrooms and cod liver oil. Incorporation of these foods on a regular basis can help you to maintain your vitamin D levels on a natural basis.

3. Choose Fortified Foods

Vitamin D is added to a variety of foods that are consumed on a daily basis to prevent deficiency. Find enriched milk, milk curds, plant milks, cereals and orange juice. A simple method of increasing levels without having to radically change your diet is to include these in your daily meals.

4. Spend Time Outdoors

Cold weather tends to confine people to their homes whereas exercise is essential. Take brisk walks, about exercises or even housework in open air during the day in daylight. Having fresh air, physical activity and sun light are all beneficial in enhancing the ability to absorb vitamin D and a healthy body.

5. Eat Healthy Fats

Vitamin D is a fat soluble vitamin; this implies that it is better absorbed whenever it is taken together with the healthy fats. Poach in nuts, seeds, ghee, olive oil, avocados and coconut oil into your dishes. This aids the body in the uptake of vitamin D.

6. Maintain a Healthy Gut

Having a healthy gut is significant in the absorption of different nutrients such as vitamin D; consumption of probiotic rich foods such as curd, buttermilk, fermented foods and fibre rich fruits and vegetables helps in keeping the gut healthy and assist in better absorption of the nutrient in winter.

7. Stay Active and Manage Stress

Exercise is a good exercise method to keep the bones strong and it is good in terms of metabolism of vitamin D. The most basic physical activity would suffice such as stretching, yoga, or walking. Moreover, deal with stress and sleep enough as sleep deprivation and stress can negatively influence the levels of vitamin D and immunity.

Conclusion

During the colder months, the deficiency of Vitamin D is a common occurrence, yet a little bit of daily routine can help rely on a lot. The naturally occurring vitamin D level and immunity protection during winter can be sustained by the intake of sunlight, proper dieting, physical activity, and taking care of your intestines.

