Do you know that strawberries contain high levels of heart-healthy antioxidants like ellagic acid and flavonoids like anthocyanin, catechin, quercetin, and kaempferol? According to a study published in the Journal Of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, strawberry is a potent source of several nutritive and non-nutritive bioactive compounds, which are implicated in various health-promoting and disease preventive effects. Strawberries can help prevent inflammation disorders and oxidative stress, may reduce obesity related disorders and cut down your risk of heart disease. Not only this, they are good for your brain too. According to a study published in the Journal Annals of Neurology, opting for strawberries more than twice a week may help delay cognitive ageing. So, just eat those luscious berries right away and improve your wellbeing. Furthermore, we also help you understand the other health benefits of strawberries.

1: They can help regulate your blood pressure

“Strawberries are a potent source of anthocyanins, which are powerful antioxidants and that can help relax the lining of your blood vessels and open them up, thereby reducing your blood pressure. says Ankita Ghag, Clinical Dietician, InBody India. Also, they are rich in potassium and magnesium and low in sodium too. Potassium and magnesium tend to act as vasodilators, meaning that they may help lower hypertension and the rigidity of your arteries and blood vessels. This, in turn, eases the flow of blood to various parts of your body and ensures the proper function of your arteries.

2: They can help you improve your immunity

Strawberries are jam-packed with vitamin C which has been found to trigger immune-boosting antibodies, that ultimately improve your body’s ability to fight infections. Various studies have suggested that supplementation of vitamin C can increase the concentration of immunoglobulin, which is an antibody and a key component of the immune system. Moreover, you will also be able to tackle allergies.

3: They can help you cut those excess kilos

Packed with folate, potassium, manganese, and magnesium, strawberries are known as fat-free, sodium-free, and cholesterol-free food. “They are low in calories and sugar but high in fibre, making it an excellent option for those trying to shed those excess kilos and get rid of belly fat,” explains Ghag.

4: They can be beneficial for your bones

Want to enhance your bone health? Eat strawberries! “They are abundant in vitamin K, potassium, and manganese and can help increase your bone mineral density,” says Ghag.

5: They can help you control your blood sugar levels

Strawberries have contained ellagic acid, and this, along with other antioxidants, helps in slowing down the digestion of starchy foods. This may help control the rise in blood sugar levels post a starchy meal. Furthermore, strawberries are also a low glycemic index food, which means they are unlikely to cause sharp sugar spikes if opted by diabetics.

6: They are helpful for your heart

Strawberries can be beneficial for protecting your heart due to the presence of antioxidants and polyphenols in it. Strawberries are loaded with anthocyanins (the antioxidants responsible for their red hue) and which may help guard the lining of the circulatory system, thereby shielding the arteries from plaque build-up and bringing your numbers down.

7: They can help beat constipation

“Strawberries help boost digestion and prevent constipation, owing to their high-fibre content,” highlights Ghag.