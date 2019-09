Globally, around 500 million people get affected by some mosquito-borne disease or the other every year, says WHO. Recently, quite a few cases of chikunguniya have been reported in Taiwan and Myanmar as well. It is a mosquito-borne disease with symptoms like dengue.

WHAT IS CHIKUNGUNIYA?

Chikunguniya is a viral infection transmitted through bite of a female mosquito. It is characterized by symptoms like fever, joint pain, rashes, headache, muscle pain, swelling around joints etc. Notably, fever lasts for few days however joint pain can affect you for weeks or even months. As these signs and symptoms mimic those of other common infections, it is quite difficult to confirm the disease without any check-up. To diagnose the condition, doctors conduct a blood test. Luckily, this viral infection is rarely fatal. But its symptoms can be disabling in not treated on time. Notably, there is no specific treatment or drug for this condition. The line of treatment mainly focusses on symptom control. Also, doctors recommend taking enough rest and drinking a lot of fluid. Currently, there is no vaccine for chikunguniya.

TAKING CARE OF CHIKUNGUNIYA AT HOME

Alongside the regular medication that your doctor suggests, these home remedies will help you bid adieu to the chikunguniya infection.

Giloy

Also known as guduchi, giloy is a herbal plant which is being used as medication from a long time now. According to a study published in the journal Ancient Science of Life, giloy has anti-inflammatory properties that help in treating symptoms of chikunguniya. Also having immunomodulatory and antimicrobial properties, this herb can help you get relief from the infection.

Rx: Extract giloy juice and mix it with a little water. Notably, you should have only one gram of giloy every day and nor more than that for easy and better results. Drink the juice empty stomach in the morning.

Papaya leaves

Just like dengue fever, in chikunguniya, your blood platelet count is affected significantly. Papya leaves actually help in raising its number in the body. This helps body to recover from the infection fast. Additionally, these leaves have larvicidal property, which help in working against larva of the mosquito causing chikunguniya.

Rx: Take fresh papaya leaves and chop them. Also, blend them with water to make a paste. Post that, strain the liquid and drink two tablespoon of this juice every three hours. Consuming it for 2 to 3 days regularly can be effective.

Garlic

A plant belonging to the Aillium family, garlic is rich in compounds with potent medicinal properties. It can potentially help combat sickness. It has been found to be effective in treating joint pain. You can apply garlic paste externally to get relief from inflammation, pain, and improve blood circulation.

Rx: You just need 12 to 12 garlic cloves and water to make a paste. Chop the garlic and grind it with water. Apply this paste on the affected joints and let it there for few hours. Applying it twice day can be effective.

Turmeric

According to a study published in the The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, turmeric is effective in treating chikunguniya. This popular Indian spice is jam-packed with a strong antioxidant known as curcumin. This compound also has anti-inflammatory properties, that help in curing the symptoms of chikunguniya.

Rx: Add half a teaspoon of turmeric in a glass of warm milk and have it twice a day.

Chili pepper

Being rich in a compound called capsaicin, chilli pepper can treat chikunguniya, says a study published in the journal Cell Signaling. Capsaicin is actually an effective anti-inflammatory agent. It can potentially provide you relief from pain by blocking compounds that are responsible for sending pain signals to the brain.

Rx: Heat up cayenne pepper along with water on medium flame for 5 to 10 minutes. Then, add the beeswax in it and let it melt and bled nicely. After that, remove it from the flame and let it cool for 10 minutes. Now, the paste is ready to apply on the affected joint. Notably, store this paste in an airtight container.

Basil leaves

Also known as Saint Joseph’s Wort, basil belongs to the mint family. It is a medicinal herb that is associated with an array of health benefits. According to a research published in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine, basil can effectively reduce your body temperature and improve your immunity. Also, being rich in anti-microbial properties, basil leaves can fasten your recovery time.

Rx: Get around 10 basil leaves and boil them along with water. Once the water reduces to half, strain the liquid. Consume this drink throughout the day. Having it for around 15 days can be effective.

Coconut water

Considered as one of the best remedies for the liver, coconut water can also effectively help patient to recover from chikunguniya. Being a strong anti-inflammatory agent, coconut water can reduce your joint pain, one of the major symptoms of chikunguniya.

Rx: Consume 3 to 4 glasses of coconut water during the day for few days.