7 everyday mistakes glaucoma patients should avoid

Glaucoma can silently damage vision but everyday habits may influence its progression. Learn seven common mistakes patients should avoid to better protect their eyesight.

Glaucoma patient.

Glaucoma is a medical condition where there is progressive damage to the optic nerve of the eye, resulting in irreversible vision loss, often caused by an increased eye pressure. Experts say that while this condition can be triggered by several factors, an individual's general well-being also plays a role in its impact.

Mistakes glaucoma patients should avoid

Here are seven everyday mistakes glaucoma patients should avoid to prevent this poor eyesight condition from worsening, as per Dr Digvijay Singh, Director of Noble Eye Care, Gurugram. These include:

Control hypertension and diabetes: Both high and low blood pressure can cause glaucoma to worsen, hence try to keep the blood pressure in an optimum range. For people with diabetes, it is imperative to keep the blood sugars in check and avoid too much fluctuation. Avoid drinking large quantities of water in one go: Some people are in the habit of consuming several glasses of water in one go in the morning to cleanse their system. This practice can cause eye pressure to rise and worsen glaucoma. The doctor warns that glaucoma patients should avoid drinking plenty of fluids in one go, but preferably divide and take in multiple smaller portions. Avoid exercises where there is increased pressure in the head region: Certain forms of exercise, which include having your head below the heart for extended periods of time or causing a sudden rise in pressure to the head, are best avoided by patients with glaucoma. Manage chronic cough and constipation: Repeated coughing or straining on the toilet can cause high eye pressure during the process. The doctor says this can negatively impact vision in a patient with glaucoma, which is why it is best to avoid environmental or dietary exposures which cause these problems. Control snoring: Snoring and sleep apnea are some reasons that can increase the risk of glaucoma. If you are a glaucoma patient with these sleep-related problems, then take precautions such as sleeping in a lateral position and preventing a blocked nose to avoid precipitating the medical condition. Avoid steroids, either in medical or dietary supplement format: Steroids are a group of chemicals notorious for causing a rise in eye pressure. About one in ten people will have high eye pressure when using steroids. It is best to avoid these compounds and inform your physician about your glaucoma in case they are prescribing them. Take your medicine as per schedule: It is very important to stay compliant with the glaucoma medication being prescribed by the ophthalmologist. Repeatedly missing these medications is a recipe for vision loss and should be avoided at all costs.

Importance of glaucoma prevention

Talking about the importance of Glaucoma prevention, Dr Singh notes that following the above precautions and care tips can ensure that your glaucoma remains in control. He also said that these healthy tips can preserve your vision for a lifetime.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Always consult your ophthalmologist or healthcare provider before making changes to your treatment or lifestyle.