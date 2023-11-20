7 Essential Foods to Keep Your Heart Safe From Complications

With changing lifestyles and dietary habits, heart diseases have become common. But the good news is that little change can make a huge difference. As winter arrives, taking care of a heart-healthy diet becomes more essential to build a warm shield for the heart. Let's explore a variety of foods that have been proven to contribute to arterial plaque formation.
Oats
Starting the day with a bowl of oatmeal or cold oat-based cereal, like Cheerios, kickstarts a low-cholesterol diet. Oats provide 1 to 2 grams of soluble fiber, and adding fruits like bananas or strawberries enhances the fiber intake.
Whole Grains And Barley
Whole grains, including barley, contribute to heart health through the delivery of soluble fiber. Incorporating these into meals can help reduce the risk of heart disease.
Beans, rich in soluble fiber, not only support heart health but also aid in weight management by promoting a feeling of fullness. The versatility of beans offers numerous preparation options.
Eggplant And Okra
These low-calorie vegetables, eggplant, and okra, provide valuable soluble fiber, contributing to a heart-healthy diet.
Nutty Delights
Studies affirm that including almonds, walnuts, and peanuts in the diet is heart-friendly. Consuming 2 ounces of nuts per day can slightly lower LDL and provide additional heart-protective nutrients.
Embracing Vegetable Oils
Substituting liquid vegetable oils like canola, sunflower, and safflower for traditional cooking fats aids in lowering LDL and promotes heart wellness.
Fatty Fish
Consuming fatty fish, such as salmon or trout, a few times a week replaces LDL-boosting saturated fats found in meat. Additionally, omega-3 fatty acids in fish offer direct benefits by reducing triglycerides and safeguarding against abnormal heart rhythms.
Fiber Supplements
For those seeking an alternative, fiber supplements like psyllium (found in products like Metamucil) offer soluble fiber intake, though whole foods are generally a more appealing source.