7 doctor-recommended tips to recover faster from chikungunya and ease joint pain

Recovering from chikungunya? Doctor shares simple tips to reduce joint pain, regain strength, stay hydrated and speed up recovery naturally at home.

Medically Verified By: Dr M Sheetal Kumar

Chikungunya (Image AI Generated)

Chikungunya is a virus transmitted by mosquito which primarily result in high fever, severe joint pain, body ache, fatigue, headache and rash. Most people feel better in a few weeks, but some may have joint weakness and pain for several months. There is currently no specific antiviral drugs developed for chikungunya; recovery is mainly achieved with appropriate rest, hydration, nutrition and management of symptoms according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to Dr. M. Sheetal Kumar, Consultant Physician & Diabetologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, here are 7 tips that may help may help speed recovery and alleviate the discomfort from Chikungunya.

1. Take Complete Rest

Rest is one of the main issues during the recovery period of chikungunya sickness. The infection results in inflammation, particularly in the joints and muscles of the body. Excessive strain habits lead to aggravating and prolonged pain.

It is advisable for people to desist from exerting too much effort for several weeks following signs of an infection. Taking routine rest breaks throughout the day can assist the body to recuperate quicker, according to the CDC.

2. Stay Hydrated

Weakness and fine floating of head because of sweating and high temperatures, makes them more miserable. Consuming adequate H2O promotes hydration and aids recovery. Drink plenty of:

Water

Coconut water

Fresh fruit juices

Soups and broths

ORS (oral rehydration solution) if advised by a doctor

3. Eat Nutritious and Light Meals

Good nutrition supports the immune system to enhance resistance to infection as well as a quicker healing process. Eat vitamin- and protein-rich and antioxidant foods. Recovering foods to be eaten:

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Seasonal fruits

Green vegetables

Dal and soups

Eggs and lean protein

Nuts and seeds

4. Get Proper Sleep

Body repairs itself at night. People infected with Chikungunya are likely to be very tired and sleep 7-9 hours a day. Limit screen time during late day hours and establish a quiet sleep time environment for better sleep.

5. Protect Yourself From More Mosquito Bites

For both recovery and after recovery, it is important to avoid mosquito bites, to avoid further transmission of the virus by mosquitoes. Use mosquito repellent creams, nets, wear full sleeves etc to protect yourself.

When Should You See a Doctor?

Patients should listen to their treating doctor's specific medical advice; this is generic information. If you develop the following symptoms, please try to get immediate medical attention:

Difficulty breathing Severe dehydration Persistent vomiting Chest pain Joint swelling

More medical supervision will be needed, and older adults, infants, pregnant women and individuals with diabetes and heart disease may take longer to recover.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.