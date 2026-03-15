7 daily foot care habits people with diabetes should follow to prevent infections

Proper foot care is essential for people with diabetes. Here are seven daily habits that can help prevent infections, ulcers, and serious foot complications.

People with diabetes must understand that foot care is one of the most important aspects of preventive health care, rather than just a part of their daily routine. According to Dr Rajan Modi, MBBS, MS, FMAS, Founder and Medical Director, Kapadia Multispecialty Hospital, a person's ability to feel nerve stimuli is often reduced due to diabetic neuropathy; therefore, they may not notice a small cut or scrape on their feet, increasing the chances of developing an infection or other complications.

7 daily foot care habits people with diabetes should follow

Here are 7 daily foot care habits every diabetic person should follow:

Inspect Your Feet Daily

Individuals with diabetes need to take care of their feet be it at home or outside. They should see a doctor if there's a change in their feet in terms of soreness, redness, tingling in order to avoid complications. It is important to take care of your feet, a few simple methods can be washing your feet with warm water, not walking barefoot, and using a good moisturiser.

Wear Proper Footwear

Wearing the ideal shoes are the best ways to take care of one's feet when diagnosed with diabetes. It is important to purchase shoes with MCR insole as they are lightweight and durable. Also ensure not to wear shoes that are too tight since that slows down the blood circulation.

Manage Blood Sugar Levels

An increase in blood sugar levels can cause severe damage in the long run if not taken care of. It is very important to keep the blood glucose level stable with the necessary medication, nutrition, physical activity such as sports, yoga etc and monitoring of glucose levels at least once a day.

Trim Your Nails with Care

Proper nail care is essential and it cannot be neglected especially when one is diabetic. It is extremely important that the toe nails must be cut straight, and filed smoothly without hurting the corners of one's feet. If your eyesight is not that great and/or the thickness of your toenails makes it difficult for you to trim them properly, you should see a podiatrist so that they can provide professional care for your toenails and avoid the risk of developing complications.

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Schedule Regular Visits

A routine foot examination is a must especially when you have diabetes. One must visit the doctor twice a year, to ensure any early signs are detected such as wounds, redness, or damage.

Moisturise Dry Skin

Moisturising is one of the simplest yet the most important parts when it comes to taking care of your feet. It is important to moisturise your feet and keep your feet hydrated at all times. Avoid adding the lotion between your toes as if the moisture builds up it can cause a fungal infection. Proper foot care is vital to decrease the need of unwanted surgery in the long run.

Check for Signs of Poor Circulation

A very important thing to do daily to monitor your circulation. Checking feet for any dangerous signs such as swelling, redness, tingling sensations, or wounds. All of these conditions arise if not treated in time leading to infections and complications. The sooner these things get taken care of it's better.

From cleaning, moisturising, wearing the ideal shoes, and visiting your doctor when needed can help reduce the possibility of developing complications from diabetes. By being careful and alert these small practices go a long way.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.