7 Causes Of Burning Sensation In The Feet That You Should Know

Burning pain in the feet could mean much more than fatigue. Here are the top conditions that could be causing your feet problems

A burning sensation in the feet is a common clinical symptom of several conditions affecting people of all ages. It can be short-term or long-term and often comes with redness, swelling and increased foot temperature. Usually, these associated symptoms help identify the underlying cause of the condition. Although general fatigue and over-exertion are the most common causes of burning feet, some of their profound implications should not be ignored.

Peripheral neuropathy is a condition in which peripheral nerves that transmit signals from the brain to the limbs get damaged. As a result, they send the signs of pain without any injury. Peripheral neuropathy is common in people with diabetes. It is an indication of diabetic complications due to poor blood sugar control. Hypothyroidism: A low level of thyroid hormones can cause all the processes in the body to slow down. When the extremities do not receive a regular flow of blood, swelling due to water retention may occur. This accumulated fluid exerts extra pressure on the nerves causing pain and a burning sensation in the feet. Toxin accumulation: Too much of anything can harm health. This especially holds for drugs and supplements. For example, an overdose of vitamin supplements (mainly vitamin B6) or heavy metal poisoning can damage the peripheral nerves and blood vessels, causing pain and swelling in the feet. Hypertension: High blood pressure is another condition related to blood circulation that can cause burning feet. Hypertension can also cause decreased circulation, resulting in changes in skin colour, reduced pulse rate in the feet, reduced temperature in the extremities, and a burning sensation. Vitamin B12 deficiency: Vitamin B12 plays a vital role in several body processes, including those involved in the functioning of the nervous system. Therefore, a lack of B12 can cause burning feet along with a tingling, burning sensation in the arms. Infectious diseases: Although burning feet may not be a key symptom of contagious diseases, they, too, can cause neuropathy. Some conditions where feet problems may occur include HIV/AIDS, Lyme disease and Guillain-Barre syndrome. Vasculitis: Attimes, blood circulation may get affected due to inflammation of the blood vessels, also called vasculitis. In this condition, the immune system attacks the blood vessels and causes inflammation.