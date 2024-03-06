7 Amazing Benefits of Protein In Women's Health And Wellness: Women's Day Special Exclusive

Role of Protein In Supporting Women's Wellness

Protein benefits for women: Here are the top 7 things that adding a scoop of protein can do to your body.

Proteins For Women's Health: In a world where women juggle multiple roles and responsibilities of profession as well as taking care of family, prioritizing their own health and wellness often takes a backseat. In today's fast-moving life women spend a lot of their active hours of the day outside the home working or commuting, making it difficult to have two properly balanced meals on time. Also, with changing dietary patterns, westernization of food, depleting nutritional content of our food supply chain, increased stress levels, and different health goals like weight management, sugar control, and sustained energy, the nutritional requirements have become dynamic. On-the-go, single-serving, ready-to-eat healthy snacks thus are a powerful tool to help meet nutritional requirements as well as overcome nutritional deficiencies.

In honour of Women's Day, TheHealthSite.com shares an exclusive piece spotlighting key points from a discussion with Dr Vilas Shirhatti, the Technical Director and Nutrition Consultant at Naturell India Pvt. Ltd. (Bite's MAX Protein).

Developments in food processing and packaging technology have made snacks affordable, accessible, and easily available online and in retail. The market is seeing the growth of many innovative snacks that provide specific nutrition and health ingredients and as well satisfy your taste buds. In India where the diet is typically carbohydrate and fat-rich protein deficiency has been on the rise. Our regular diet is not able to provide the daily required amount of protein. Healthy protein-rich convenient snacks can be a powerful tool in helping women overcome protein deficiency. Let us take a closer look at the role protein plays in women's overall wellness.

7 Health Benefits of Adding Protein In Women's Diet

Uncover the uplifting advantages of protein snacks tailored for women's health. Protein-loaded snacks serve as an efficient and nourishing alternative, aiding women in reaching their fitness and lifestyle objectives. Elevate your wellness with these healthy snack selections.

Supports Muscle Health

Protein supports muscle health and maintenance. Preserving muscle mass becomes increasingly important as women age. Strong muscle health is crucial to maintain strength, mobility, and overall health. Consuming protein-rich snacks helps women meet their daily protein needs, supporting muscle growth and repair.

Supports Bone and Joint Health

Bone and joint health are crucial for women as they get older. Ensuring an adequate intake of protein, along with other nutrients like calcium and vitamin D, can help women maintain strong and healthy bones throughout their lives.

Strengthens Hair And Promotes Skin Health

Proteins help strengthen hair and maintain a healthy appearance of skin. Consuming an adequate amount of proteins helps boost your body's natural keratin production found in your hair. Collagen protein plays a significant role in maintaining skin health. As we age, our collagen production decreases, leading to the development of wrinkles and skin sagging. Amino acids found in dietary protein synthesize collagen and play an important part in healthy aging.

Helps Balance Hormonal Changes

Functional Proteins are essential for hormonal balance and overall reproductive health. Hormonal fluctuations throughout the menstrual cycle impact appetite, mood, and energy levels. Adding protein to your snacks helps balance blood sugar levels, lessening hormonal fluctuations and relieving symptoms such as cravings, irritability, and fatigue.

Aids In Weight Loss

Protein plays a crucial role in weight management. Foods rich in protein promote fullness and satiety. Protein helps keep a person full for a long time. It ultimately helps curb cravings for junk food and plays a part in controlling your weight.

Provides Energy

Protein-rich snacks offer a convenient and practical way for women to meet their nutritional needs on the go. Whether it's a busy workday, a hectic day of running errands, or a grueling workout session, readily available portable and nutritious snacks ensures that women can fuel their bodies with nutrients even when on the go.

Protein For Women's Health: What You Need To Know

The technological developments today have allowed us the develop protein-enriched snacks that are tasty and readily available in single-serve packs. This includes protein bars, protein chips made of millet and pulses, protein-rich cookies, protein-rich granola, protein powders, protein-enriched yoghurt and so on. These products are available in vegetarian as well as vegan options. Many of these products also contain added dietary fibres, Vitamins, minerals like Calcium, iron, and added phytonutrients, protein-digesting enzymes, and probiotics.

While protein is predominately associated with meat and poultry, the rise of plant-based protein has given everyone access to this benefit. Furthermore, pairing protein with other nutrient-rich foods can strengthen its advantages to a greater extent. By making mindful choices and incorporating protein-rich snacks into their daily routine, women can nourish their bodies, boost their energy levels, and enhance their overall quality of life.