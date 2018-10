Telerad Tech, a global healthcare technology company, today announced the launch of a new AI-powered product – MammoAssist to detect early-stage breast cancer as a Make in India initiative. MammoAssist analyzes a mammogram and processes the imaging data to recognize radiologic features of early stage breast cancer and categorizes it for BIRADS (Breast Imaging Reporting and Data System) Scoring with a full-fledged structured template. This template is then made available to a radiologist who corroborates/validates the mammography findings and issues the official report.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), breast cancer ranks as number one cancer among Indian females with an incidence of 25.8 per 100,000 women with 50% survival rate. The primary reason of mortality is late detection. In urban areas, 1 in 22 women is likely to develop breast cancer during their lifetimes as compared to rural areas where 1 in 60 women is likely to develop the disease. Governments in India and globally are under huge pressure to improve this situation in a cost-effective manner. MammoAssist is a cost-friendly solution to the above growing problem as it acts as a catalyst for radiologist to review mammograms in minimal time. It can reduce the costs of mass screening programs.

“In breast cancer, early detection is of paramount importance in terms of improving patient outcome and reducing healthcare costs. Today, in India, most breast cancer cases are unfortunately diagnosed at a late stage, in part due to the shortage of radiologists required for interpretation of mammograms for the early detection of breast cancer. The availability of an Artificial Intelligence solution such as MammoAssist has the potential to be a game changer in terms of assisting radiologists and facilitating early detection of breast cancer,” explains Dr Arjun Kalyanpur, founder and chief radiologist of Teleradiology Solutions & Telerad Tech.

“MammoAssist can play a significant role in breast cancer screening programs to eliminate negative cases with high degree of accuracy and categorizing benign and malignant cases with fully structured report with BIRADS Score in multiple languages. Our studies have shown that MammoAssist can improve the efficiency and productivity of a radiologist by more than 50%. We are highly committed to improve the patient care through artificial intelligence and deep learning in the clinical environment and are targeting to release more than 40 algorithms for radiology diagnosis by 2019”, said Prashant Akhawat, COO of Telerad Tech.

MammoAssist can help in early stage breast cancer detection and generate a detailed report with all significant radiologic findings such as Microcalcification, Macrocalcification, Clustered Calcification, Lesions & Lymph Node, Architectural Distortion, Bilateral Asymmetry, Breast Parenchymal Composition, Size, Shape, Location and Density analysis with BI-RADS score. It enhances the ability of a radiologist to report cases with high accuracy and efficiency and provides a standard interface to communicate with healthcare systems like RIS-PACS, EMRs through industry standard API and protocols. MammoAssist can generate reports in multiple languages including English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Polish, and Portuguese.

MammoAssist powers Telerad Tech’s Next Generation AI Enabled RIS-PACS Platform RADSpa. RADSpa is deployed in more than 25 countries and has been used to process more than 20 million studies. RADSpa is FDA approved and CE certified.