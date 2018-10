Air pollution has become one of the major concerns these days, so much so that World Health Organisation (WHO) has recently warned that air pollution is bad as tobacco in terms of affecting your lungs. As we all know, polluted air adds toxins like nitrogen oxide, ozone, particulate matter and many other hazardous substances to our lungs and makes them more vulnerable to contracting infections. It may also cause lung cancer in extreme cases. According to Ayurveda, the toxic pollutants lead to imbalance in Tridoshas, the three fundamental energies or principles which govern the function of our bodies on the physical and emotional level. This brings about end number of lung related diseases and can also affect your heart health. Here are some Ayurvedic ways of reversing the harmful impacts of air pollution.

Nasya Karma: Also known as nasal drops treatment, it helps to clear the nasal cavity, thus preventing allergies caused by pollutants in air. Though it is one of Panchkarma procedures and should be done under supervision, a smaller dose like putting two drops of almond oil or cow ghee in each nostril in the morning and during bed time can be done at home. It not only flushes out pollutants from nasal cavity but also prevents the pollutants to cross the nasal pathway of breathing system.

Oil pulling with sesame oil: Though nose is more effective filter in preventing pollutant to go inside our body, most of us do indulge in mouth breathing and this is when oil pulling comes as a rescue. Placing a table spoon of oil into the mouth for approximately 15 minutes and then spitting it out is termed as oil pulling. It cleans out the harmful bacteria and strengthens the mucous lining of mouth to fight various allergens present in air.

Breathing exercises: Breathing techniques like pranayama, kapal bhati and more help in cleansing the airway and combat the ill effects of pollution. Practise these breathing asanas regularly.

Abhayanga or oil application massage: It helps in improving circulation and getting rid of toxins which have entered the blood by various means like inhalation or skin. By detoxifying the body, it acts as a great rejuvenator. Regular Abhyanga with sesame oil or other Ayurvedic oils infused with herbs increase body’s immunity and keep you energised.

Swedana: This means to sweat or perspire. Procedure to induce sweating is called Swedana karma in Ayurveda. Sarvanga (full body) Swedana using Dashmool herb (roots of 10 plants) helps to liquefy and melt the adherent doshas (toxins) and expels them in an efficient manner, thus removing pollutants from our body. Also, facial steam should be done by adding cucalyptus oil, basil oil, tea tree oil and carom seeds to cleanse and strengthen the nasal barrier for pollutants.

Washing skin and hair with Neem water: This helps in flushing out the pollutants stuck to skin and mucous membrane.

Diet and herbs: Always consume freshly cooked warm food. Include Ama( toxins) reducing foods like ginger and carom seeds in your diet. Tulsi, Pippali, Trifala and more should be consumed on regular basis to strengthen our respiratory and immune system so that effect of pollutants can be nullified.