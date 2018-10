World Psoriasis Day is all set to be celebrated on October 29 and it is important that you know about the condition and the various ways of treating it at home. Psoriasis is a recurring autoimmune disorder that comes along with red inflammations, flaky patches on the skin. According to doctors, while it affects your skin, it actually begins deep inside in your immune system. Although there’s no cure, you can try out these tips at home to manage mild symptoms and get some relief.

Take dietary supplements: Dietary supplements may work wonder in easing the symptoms from inside, say experts. Fish oil, vitamin D, milk thistle, aloe vera, Oregon grape and evening primrose oil are considered to be bliss for treating mild signs of psoriasis, says the National Psoriasis Foundation. However, do check with your doctor before taking any of these.

Avoid dry skin: Psoriasis may turn worst on dry skin, hence, it is important for you to keep your skin moisturised. You can use a humidifier to keep the indoor air at home and at workplace moist. You can take help of sensitive skin moisturisers to keep your skin supple and avoid formation of plaques.

Stay away from fragrances: In case you have psoriasis please do avoid soaps and perfumes as they have dyes and chemicals which may irritate your skin. Although they can make you smell great, they will certainly make psoriasis worst.

Eat well: A healthful diet can also bring you relief from psoriasis. Chucking off red meat and fatty snacks may help calm down flare-ups triggered by such foods. Also, have cold water fish, seeds, nuts and omega 3 fatty acids as they are known for reducing inflammation. Olive oil can also help in soothing skin irritation. Apart from having it you can apply it on your skin and massage.