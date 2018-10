World Diabetes Day is just round the corner and here is an interesting piece of information that you need to know. In case you are diabetic, that is not the only health condition you are suffering from. You may be at a higher risk of developing several other chronic health conditions that diabetes brings along with itself . If you want to live healthy despite being diabetic, you must have a clear idea about what these conditions are. Here are top 5 health conditions that are caused by diabetes.

Heart disease and stroke: Studies show that cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death for those who are diabetic. According to experts, high blood sugar can lead to a gradual buildup of fatty deposits which clog and harden the walls of blood vessels. And when that happens, it can inevitably result in heart attack or stroke.

Renal failure: Diabetes is the leading cause of kidney failure and other ailments related to kidney, say the experts. Also, hypertension and a family history can up the risk of kidney ailments among those who are diabetes. Records say that at least half of them who are suffering from diabetes may have signs of early kidney disputes.

Nerve Damage: Diabetes are also to be blamed for a wide range of nerve related disorders, known as neuropathies. When your blood vessels narrow down due to fatty deposits, your nerves may also become damaged because they do not get adequate nourishment and oxygen supply they need. Diabetic neuropathy can cause pain and numbness or tingling in legs and toes, arms and fingers. You may also develop digestive disorders like nausea, indigestion or constipation.

Amputations: Diabetes can lead to amputations of your feet or legs. This is because of narrowed blood vessels, blood circulation becomes inappropriate and the sores or cuts in your feet and legs may take a very long time to heal and can actually get worst.

Vision loss: Diabetes can lead to vision loss as it can result in blockages or abnormal growth of blood vessels in the retina. This can lead to an array of vision problems and even blindness. Those who are diabetic are ata higher risk of developing cataracts or glaucoma.